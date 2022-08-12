Kim Kardashian Spits Out Her Shot And Coughs At Kylie Jenner’s 25th Birthday Party

Kim Kardashian had a hilarious accident at Kylie Jenner’s 25th birthday party when she couldn’t handle a shot of liquor and ended up spitting it out.

The 41-year-old reality TV icon’s subsequent coughing fit of the ill-timed shot was captured in a TikTok video Kylie posted showing some highlights from her birthday party aboard a yacht.

Ironically, it turned out to be Kim who suggested that everyone drink a shot while her youngest sister opened her presents.

Too ambitious: Kim Kardashian had a hilarious accident at Kylie Jenner’s 25th birthday party when she couldn’t handle a shot of liquor and ended up spitting it out

On board the yacht were several of Kylie’s relatives, including Kim, her sister Kendall Jenner and her mother Kris Jenner, her boyfriend Stassie Karanikolaou, family friend La La Anthony, and Kylie’s daughter Stormi Webster and Kim’s daughter Chicago.

The compilation video featured Kylie taking a shot of what looked like tequila before munching on a lemon slice.

But as she sat down to open her presents, a voice sounded like Kim’s: “Does anyone have a chance I can take?”

‘Yes!’ Kylie and the other guests immediately yelled, as the person Kylie was filming turned to show Kim in her gorgeous red knit dress sitting with her legs up on the couch.

Pregaming: Previously, Kylie’s TikTok video showed her enjoying a shot of tequila

The Instigator: As Kylie started opening her presents, a voice that sounded like Kim’s came out: “Does anyone have a chance I can take?”

Encouraged: ‘Yes!’ Kylie and the other guests immediately yelled, as the person Kylie was filming turned to show Kim in her gorgeous red knit dress sitting with her legs up on the couch.

The video continued with Kylie opening her presents while saving Kim’s shot as the grand finale.

The Skims founder held her head back with her shot as her friends and family followed suit, but suddenly she leaned forward and spat some of the alcohol into her glasses, which were filled with juice.

She looked up with a pained look and she could barely speak as she coughed.

“It’s so…” she began, but her coughing fits and the other people around her drowned out her reaction.

Didn’t see that coming: Skims founder tilted her head back with her shot as her friends and family followed suit, but suddenly she leaned forward and spit some of the alcohol into her juice-filled glasses

Can’t speak: She looked up with a pained look and she could barely speak as she coughed. She tried to talk, but her cough and the others around her drowned out her response

When Kim wasn’t in the spotlight, Kylie stunned in her shimmering off-the-shoulder dress as she unveiled a striking rust-colored Hermès Birkin bag to match the orange box and wrapping paper.

‘So beautiful!’ the cosmetics magnate gushed. “I’ve never even seen anything like it!”

She was surrounded by Kim’s daughter Chicago and her own daughter Stormi, both four, who leaned forward for a closer look.

“Kylie, how many did they make?” a female guest of the camera asked, presumably referring to the ultra-restricted bag.

“They made three,” the birthday boy replied slyly, unzipping a zipper. ‘So silly.’

Kylie looked like a princess as she posed in front of a fireworks display in her honor earlier in the evening. The photos later ended up on her Instagram account on Wednesday, where she playfully wrote “Twenty fine.”

Birthday Girl: When Kim wasn’t in the spotlight, Kylie stunned in her shimmering off-the-shoulder dress as she unveiled a striking rust-colored Hermès Birkin bag to match the orange box and wrapping paper

Delicious: ‘So beautiful!’ the cosmetics magnate gushed. “I’ve never even seen anything like it!” She was surrounded by Kim’s daughter Chicago and her own daughter Stormi, both four, who leaned forward to get a better look.

Rare: “Kylie, how many did they make?” a female guest of the camera asked, presumably referring to the ultra-restricted bag. “They made three,” the birthday boy replied slyly, unzipping a zipper. ‘So silly.’

Birthday Girl: Kylie looked like a princess as she posed in front of a fireworks display that was seemingly in her honor. The photos later ended up on her Instagram account on Wednesday, where she playfully wrote “Twenty fine.”