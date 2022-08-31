Kim Kardashian slips her curves into a tight black Balenciaga dress as she stops by a gas station

Kim Kardashian showed off her breathtaking curves when she stopped by a gas station on Wednesday.

The 41-year-old SKIMS founder rocked a figure-hugging, long-sleeved Balenciaga dress that showcased her famous physique, despite soaring temperatures in Los Angeles and the warning of excessive heat.

The reality TV star didn’t seem to shed a sweat as she paired the all-black ensemble with oversized sunglasses, boots and a matching mini wallet, and was seen independently pumping gas into her black Range Rover.

The star – who recently split from former SNL star Pete Davidson, 28 – sported her icy platinum locks parted to the side and falling over her shoulder and back.

So as not to distract from the sultry dress, the mother of four wore a very subdued shade of white nail polish.

Kanye West’s ex-wife was accompanied by a male photographer for the outing.

Meanwhile, her photographer friend rocked a more weather-friendly black tank top, gray shorts and black boots.

The two were spotted looking intently at something on his phone, while Kim casually leaned against a wall behind her.

The outing comes after it was announced that the new season of The Kardashians would premiere on Hulu on September 22.The network also released the new poster for the upcoming season featuring the famous family.

Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian posed with Kris, Kendall and Kylie Jenner in the new promo photo, with the tagline: ‘Expect the unexpected.’

The poster shows Kim sporting her platinum blonde hair, which she debuted at the Met Gala in May.

The trailer for the show was released last week and promises fans more drama than ever before about the Hulu series.

In the two-minute clip, Kim addresses the backlash over her Variety interview, Kylie alludes to wrestling after having baby number two, and momager Kris begins to tearfully talk about having a mysterious procedure.

Kim also gets a reality check from her sister Khloe Kardashian when she brings up the reaction she got during an interview with Variety.

“I have the best advice for women in business,” Kim told Variety in March this year. “Get up and get to work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.’

Coming soon: The second season of her show The Kardashians will premiere September 22 on Hulu

The comments sparked a huge backlash for the star and fans will see in real time how Kim handled the controversy.

In one scene, Kim asks her sister Khloe if she saw the backlash and gets a dose of reality in the process.

“Nobody sympathizes with you!” Khloe overhears Kim speak, who admits she’s “mortified” by the drama.

“I’m mortified, and I can understand why people were upset,” Kim adds.