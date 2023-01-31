Kim Kardashian shows off her toned abs and toned biceps in post-workout snaps with trainer Senada Greca

Kim Kardashian hits the gym and it shows.

The reality star, 42, shared two selfies in her Instagram stories on Tuesday, where she showed off the amazing results of her workout routine.

The Skims founder showed off her toned biceps while wearing high-waisted black leggings and a black bra top for a selfie with CrushIt app founder Senada Greca, 40, and boyfriend Dave Grutman.

In one of the snaps, Kim showed off her toned muscles as she flexed her arm in a biceps curl.

“I mean look at these gainz we made,” the Instagram story read.

A week ago, Senada posted a photo of the two, praising the Kardashians star for her diligence.

‘The hardest working woman in the room! Yes, you heard that right! I am honored to train with Kim and see the person she really is: hardworking, dedicated, consistent and caring,” she said.

‘She works for 2 hours and never complains, even when I push her beyond her limits.

“I know the power that lies within her, and now we are working together to help Kim step into her power. So excited about this trip.’

Kim responded to the praise, writing, “I’m so excited for our trip. Step into strength with you.’

The founder of Sknn by Kim showed how she keeps her skin in great condition, showing a silent tutorial on social media as she walked through each stage of her nine-step cleansing and beauty routine.

The influencer was makeup free with her dark hair pulled back and wore a black bra top as she massaged the products into her skin.

Son Saint, seven, came in at the end of the demo looking mischievous in a camo hat as he smiled into the camera. Both Saint and older sister North, nine, will add their voices to the new Paw Patrol movie along with their mother. Kim voiced the character Delores in 2020’s Paw Patrol: The Movie.