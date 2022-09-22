Kim Kardashian shows off her TINY waist in a skintight Dolce & Gabbana catsuit in Milan

Kim Kardashian looked stunning on Thursday as she headed to the Dolce & Gabbana office in Milan.

The TV personality, 41, showed off her petite waist in a form-fitting catsuit with dazzling gems – designed by the high-end brand.

The mum of four completed the look with chic black gloves and increased her height with a pair of black heeled boots as she stepped out of her hotel in the Italian city.

Wow! Kim Kardashian looked amazing on Thursday as she went to the Dolce & Gabbana office in Milan

Kim wore her platinum blonde locks in a puffy style while opting for a glamorous makeup look with a nude lip.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians vet has reportedly bought a new home in Southern California that supermodel Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber used to own.

Kim reportedly dropped $70.4 million on an oceanfront estate in Malibu in an off-market deal, according to The earth. It has four bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms within over 7,000 square feet.

Stylish: The TV personality, 41, showed off her small waist in a form-fitting catsuit with dazzling gems – designed by the high-end brand

The new purchase is about 14 miles from the home her ex-husband Kanye West, 45, recently bought for $57 million in the exclusive seaside enclave.

The Skims founder doesn’t have to worry about fans trying to sneak a peek at her beach getaway. The house is invisible from the street and the property is surrounded by a hedge wall and a towering gate.

Behind the walls, the family can enjoy the four bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms in the 7,500-square-foot mansion.

Stars: The Keeping Up With The Kardashians vet has reportedly bought a new house in Southern California that supermodel Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber use to own

Inside there is a gym where Kim can do her daily workouts. A large family room with an open patio overlooks the ocean. The family can gather for meals in the semi-formal dining room which also overlooks the sea.

Outside, they can enjoy roasting marshmallows around the fireplace on the patio, shelter from the wind in a cabana, and relieve the stress of the day in the pool or jacuzzi.

Neighbors include: Cindy Crawford, who still owns a piece of vacant property next to the house, Leonardo DiCaprio, singer Neil Diamond, television producer Marcy Carsey, and former Disney CEO Michael Eisner.

It comes after Kanye briefly touched on his relationship with his ex Kim on the new Alo Mind Full Podcast with Alo Yoga co-founder and CEO, Danny Harris.

He and Kim are legally single, but have other issues that need to be resolved before their divorce is finalized. There will be a trial in December.

Both have filed for joint custody and appear committed to co-parenting their four children, North, Saint, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three.

The Praise God rapper revealed that Kim is the primary parent and that “she’s actually still raising kids 80 percent of the time,” but he’ll still be “giving her advice on things that might help, because that goes to the children.’

The Grammy winner has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and spoke out about being in control.

“Everyone wants everyone to be so doped, so controlled, that you can’t even stand for the things you give to your family,” he explained.

“The idea of ​​taking control and opinions away from the mother or the father takes away one’s meaning and life.”