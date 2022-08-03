Kim Kardashian shows off her taut tummy while getting a laser procedure to ‘tighten’ her stomach

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Wednesday to show off the work it takes to get her perfectly toned tummy.

The reality TV star, 41, showed a close-up of her red abs as she underwent a laser procedure to “tighten” her stomach, and although she called the procedure a “game changer,” she admitted it was “painful.” ‘ used to be.

This is a game changer!!! I did Morpheus laser to tighten my stomach at @DrGhavami’s spa,” she wrote, adding: “I think this is my favorite laser but it’s painful lol but worth it!”

Beauty Prize: Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Wednesday to show off her toned stomach as she had a laser procedure to ‘tighten’ her stomach, which she shared was ‘painful’

And the founder of SKIMS certainly has the results to back up her tips for achieving the ideal flat stomach as she showed off her impressive figure in recent bikini photos.

Earlier this week, the star shared some snaps of herself wearing a wet T-shirt over a white bikini as she splashed in the ocean.

The mother of four also recently shared a sneak peek at her favorite skincare procedures.

The star sat down last week for a skin-strengthening session with Dr. Ghavami and discussed getting light therapy that helps eliminate age spots and wrinkles.

Kardashian wrote, ‘I’m obsessed with skincare and facials and lasers, so I wanted to share what this is.’

The Beauty She Told She Normally Fits In With Her Laser Treatment After Her four children – who she shares with ex-husband Kanye West, 45 – North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, are fast asleep in a July To tempt interview.

‘I usually do my beauty treatments late at night. After everyone is in bed, I do laser treatments,” she revealed.

Elsewhere in the interview, she insisted she’d never had fillers before, but admitted to having Botox in her forehead.

Kim insisted that she currently has no filler in her lips or cheeks, before adding, “Never filled either one, ever.”

Taking care of herself: Kardashian also recently gave fans an inside look at her skincare procedures with a series of videos posted to her Instagram story

Fill in everyone: The influencer made sure to include detailed descriptions of each other’s treatments with every video she shared

She shares her passion for skincare with her younger boyfriend Pete Davidson, 28.

The star – who launched her skincare SKKN line in June this year – said the pair had “a bond” about skincare, while appearing on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

“That’s, like, one of the reasons why… that’s, like, one of our main bonding things,” Kim admitted.

‘We go to dermatologists together, we inject our pimples at the same time. The dermatologist says, “Is this contagious? You always have pimples at the same time,” she said with a laugh.

Kim and Pete began dating in October 2021, shortly after Kardashian appeared on SNL.