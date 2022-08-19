Kim Kardashian shows off her svelte physique in a skintight grey bodysuit at the 818 Tequila event

Kim Kardashian showed off her incredible form while attending her sister Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila event at the SoHo home in Malibu on Thursday.

The 41-year-old founder of SKIMS showed off her famous curves in a form-fitting gray bodysuit that showed off her tight arms and had an open back.

The Kardashians star completed the sultry look with a pair of green boots and a glittering mini silver Balenciaga purse.

The reality TV beauty sported her pale blonde locks parted in the middle and cascading down her shoulders and back.

Kanye West’s ex-wife also completed the look with gray-rimmed sunglasses.

The busy entrepreneur carried her cell phone in her hand as she walked into the establishment.

The mum of four looked flawless for the event, highlighting her naturally stunning features with smokey eye makeup and a matte lipstick.

She was joined at the event by half-sister Kendall, 26, sister Khloe, 38, mother Kris Jenner, 66, and her boyfriend Corey Gamble, 41, as well as Kris’ ex-husband and Kendall’s father Caitlyn Jenner, 72.

After it was over, the star was seen getting into her car while her mom Kris talked to someone in the back.

It comes after the family gathered Wednesday night at an investor event for the brand Kendall’s, which was also attended by sister Kylie Jenner, 25.

Kendall launched 818 Tequila last February, naming it after the zip code she was born in, sparking a predictable row of cultural appropriation.

While she didn’t appear to attend Wednesday’s meeting, other celebrities and high profile figures rounded out the meeting, which was held a day before August 18 or 18.

The event also featured several non-family celebrities interested in the high-profile ghost, including actor Orlando Bloom, 45, who was spotted having a friendly chat with Kim earlier in the day.

Bloom shared a loving handshake with Kim as Kylie and her daughter Stormi Webster joined them.

Kim looked particularly engaged as she spoke to Orlando while communicating with her hands.

It’s not clear if the subject ever focused on Kim’s recent ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson, who was in Australia filming the movie Wizards! with Orlando. The couple called it quits earlier this month after a nine-month romance.

A source close to Pete claimed that Hollywood life last week that Orlando was “one of the first” to approach the comedian after learning of his split with Kim.

The Pirates Of The Caribbean star reportedly urged Pete to “focus on him for now,” but he also reminded the former SNL star that he could always try to rekindle his romance with Kim. when he gets home, because the distance between the two was reportedly a major problem contributing to their breakup.

Until then, Orlando explained that I just had to give Kim some space and reconnect when the time was right. Pete is so grateful that Orlando stands up and shows his support. It meant the world to him,” the source said.

It comes after recent reports that Davidson, 28, won’t be a big part of The Kardashians’ second season on Hulu, which begins streaming September 22.

A source told The New York Post’s Page Six column: “He’s in the background, but the reality world isn’t built for people like Pete.”

The Bodies Bodies Bodies actor makes a brief appearance in the season two trailer, but the insider goes on to say that he is not expected to be on screen much on the show as he is a private person.