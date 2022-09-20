Kim Kardashian shows off her slender frame in polo neck

Kim Kardashian looked stunning in a seriously chic ensemble when she arrived on Tuesday filming for Good Morning America in New York.

The TV personality, 41, showed her gym-sharpened frame in a black turtleneck with a pair of gloves fastened in a typically quirky fashion.

Mom of five Kim slipped into Balenciaga tiger print trousers and boots, carrying a black feather bag in her hand.

Kim wore her blonde hair in a tight ponytail and enhanced her flawless complexion with a layer of makeup.

The reality personality completed her look with a pair of dramatic statement earrings from Balenciaga and some fashionable shades.

Kim was pictured arriving at the studios ahead of her morning TV appearance.

Kim’s appearance comes after it was reported that she had bought a new Southern California home that supermodel Cindy Crawford used to own.

The alum from Keeping Up With The Kardashians would have dropped $70.4 million on an oceanfront estate in Malibu in an off-market deal, according to The earth. It has four bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms within over 7,000 square feet.

The new purchase is about 14 miles from the home her ex-husband Kanye West, 45, recently bought for $57 million in the exclusive seaside enclave.

Kanye, who also goes by the name Ye, recently sat down and opened the new Alo Mind Full Podcast with Alo Yoga co-founder and CEO, Danny Harris.

During the 36-minute interview, the Flashing Lights singer, 45, briefly talked about his past relationship with Kim and co-parenting North, nine; Saint, six; Chicago, four; and Psalm, three.

Their divorce was filed in February 2021 last year, and the performer stated that the TV personality is currently “basically raising children 80 percent of the time.”

Midway through the podcast episode, Kanye started talking about better preparing for the future, saying “everything happens for a reason.”

The rapper added: “You know, you get to a point, and every time you get to that point, everyone wants to say, ‘Oh, it’s sanity,’ and everyone wants you to apologize a million times.”

“Because everyone wants everyone to be so doped, so controlled, that you can’t even pay for the things you give to your family,” he continued.

“The idea of ​​taking control and opinions or anything from the mother or the father takes away one’s meaning in life,” emphasizing that “your home is your original church.”

“So to this day I still give Kim advice on things that can help, because that goes to the kids. She still has to raise those kids, actually 80 percent of the time.’

The two stars began dating years back in 2012, and tied the knot at a luxurious wedding ceremony in Italy in 2014.

However, after seven years of marriage, Kim has filed for divorce from the Grammy-winning singer due to “irreconcilable differences.” In March 2022, The Kardashians star was declared legally single.

Earlier this month, he furiously posted screenshots of a textual feud between him and Kim over where their kids should go to school, which he simply captioned with a popcorn emoji.

Their children currently attend private school in Los Angeles, but Kanye apparently wanted them transferred to his own newly opened Donda Academy.

In the lyrics, Kanye angered Kim, “You don’t have to say where the kids go to school,” before asking, “Why [do you] to get [a] say. “Because you’re half white?”

Kim replied by sending him a message from Kris herself, begging him to stop berating her for “stressing” her at her age.

“You don’t have that kind of thing about my black kids and where they go to school. They won’t make playboy and sex tapes,” Kanye threw back, poking at Kim’s star-studded porn video and her Playboy cover. “Tell your Clinton friends to come get me. I’m here.’

Days later, however, Kanye returned to Instagram to reveal that he and Kim had seemingly sorted things out. “Hi guys, I’m baaaaack. Sorry it took so long to post. I just had a good meeting with Kim about the schools.’