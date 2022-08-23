Kim Kardashian shows off her flawless skin and toned arms as she poses in Prada

<!–

Kim Kardashian modeled some Prada looks in an edgy photoshoot shared on social media.

The 41-year-old influencer had her platinum blonde hair straight and parted in a series of photos on Instagram.

The reality star started out dressed in a white tank top and wore muted makeup for the first snaps in the image.

Prada:

The background seemed to be a cavernous environment.

Then she put on a pair of dark sunscreens that resembled virtual reality goggles.

The stylists then added a large brown leather jacket.

Style:

The oversized jacket appeared to have a synthetic fur hood resting on the back. Prada is a fur-free company.

While promoting her latest venture, the Skims founder is accused of violating California’s drought restrictions. Los Angeles Times.

Kim and her sister Kourtney, 41, are among more than 2,000 customers who have received “overage reports” from the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District, which regulates water in the area where they live.

Jacket:

The announcements mean the sisters have exceeded 150% of their monthly water budget at least four times since the agency declared a drought emergency late last year.

As a result, their properties are now subject to the installation of flow limiters, which can reduce showers to a trickle and prevent lawn sprinklers from doing their job.

Kim is accused of exceeding her water budget by 232 thousand gallons in June for her home and the adjacent plot of land she bought that lies between her home and ex-husband Kanye West’s.

Water:

Records show Kourtney, 43, went over her budget by 101 thousand gallons.

Other celebrities caught using more water than their allotted water budgets include Kevin Hart and Sylvester Stallone.

Gabrielle Union and her husband, NBA star Dwyane Wade have also been quoted. The couple said they have been working with authorities to resolve the issue and have addressed issues with their pool and lawn.