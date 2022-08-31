Kim Kardashian shows off her figure in skintight gown with cut-outs for a new Balenciaga campaign

<!–

Kim Kardashian looked nothing short of sensational in a figure-hugging dress with sexy cutouts across the back as she posed for a new Balenciaga campaign.

Posing for the camera with her famous ass, the 41-year-old reality star has strong sex appeal as she showcases her breathtaking curves in her tight blue dress.

In the image, she was seen walking on water when lightning bolts struck the gloomy sky behind her as she held a black leather bag.

“⚡️BALENCIAGA⚡️,” the mother-of-four captioned the stunning photos, which showed her platinum blonde falling over her back and chest.

Within less than an hour of posting, the SKIMS founder already had 665,248 likes on her post and thousands of comments from fans and her celebrity friends.

Her longtime friend, Jonathan Cheban, who legally changed his name to Foodgod, boldly wrote, “They’ve covered the best part!”

He nodded at the placement of the word “Balenciaga” over her pert derrière.

Her latest post comes after she opened up to her plant-based diet, which has helped her maintain her toned physique.

On Friday, the beauty told her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s website POOSH that the diet also helps reduce her psoriasis flare-ups and her stress levels.

“I can’t remember exactly how I started plant-based, but I know I watched documentaries during the quarantine that made me want to try again,” she said.

Her favorite dish is vegetable tacos and her “treat day” choice is definitely “pizza.” And when I’m in the mood for something sweet, I love donuts.’

The beauty is also in sea moss smoothies.

“The sea moss smoothies are great because they are very anti-inflammatory. I try to eat anti-inflammatory and antioxidant foods as much as possible,” Kim said.

The diet has also made her “more aware of how what I put in my body affects me, not just psoriasis but my mood, my stress levels, my energy, everything.”

And she has other tips for managing psoriasis.

“I’ve found it helps to put ointment or cream on the bad spots and then wrap them in Saran Wrap.

“But of course that is only possible in certain areas,” says Pete Davidson’s ex.

And she had advice for people dealing with psoriasis.

The founder of SKKN shared: ‘You have to go to a place where you just feel comfortable and own it. Being able to realize it’s part of you.

Psoriasis is a skin disease that causes a rash with itchy, scaly patches, most commonly on the knees, elbows, trunk and scalp, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Psoriasis is a common, long-term (chronic) disease with no cure. It can be painful, disrupt sleep and make it difficult to concentrate.