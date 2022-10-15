Kim Kardashian shows off her curves amid claims she’s ‘totally removed herself from Kanye West’

Kim Kardashian showed off her enviable frame in pink shapewear on Friday — amid claims she’s “completely distanced herself from Kanye West after his White Lives Matter controversy.

The reality icon, 41, brushed off the drama surrounding her ex-husband when she slipped into a neon pink top, which flashed her midriff as she posed a storm.

The star also revealed her polished legs in a matching thong from her SKIMS label.

She wore her locks in a sleek updo and wore a minimal palette of makeup.

TMZ reports that Kim is “not answering Kanye’s calls” after sparking controversy around the world last week by donning a black sweatshirt with the WLM slogan written on it — a response to the Black Lives Matter movement launched in 2013. founded after the fatal shooting of Trayvon Martin by George Zimmerman.

According to the publication, Kim hasn’t spoken to Kanye “directly” in weeks and is targeting their four young children, but in the past, the star and her family have been on hand to help the rapper until his mental health improved.

Sources close to Kanye say they “wanted Kim to still be in the picture to intervene” and are concerned that Kanye could lose “a lot of money” during this turbulent period in his life.

Last week, Kanye wore his controversial White Lives Matter shirt to his nine-year-old daughter North’s basketball game — with an eyewitness telling TMZ Kim didn’t speak to her ex or look at her, and had her car parked in the parking lot to contact her. to avoid. it.

Kim has reportedly paid for more security at her children’s private school after Kanye mentioned the establishment on social media.

According to TMZ, the school recently hired extra security as a precaution, with Kim paying the bill.

A source said officials at the school do not believe Kanye poses a threat but are concerned that someone might see his messages and appear on campus.

Their divorce was filed in February 2021 last year, and the performer stated that the TV personality is currently “basically raising children 80 percent of the time.”

DailyMail.com has reached out to representatives for Kanye West and Kim Kardashian for comment.

Controversial star Kanye has been thrown into a storm of controversy since the White Lives Matter incident and amid his recent anti-Semitic comments.

Mannequins on the rapper’s show also wore clothes with the message written on them, while North West was also roped into the event.

Among those who modeled West’s new Paris design was Bob Marley’s granddaughter, Selah Marley. Selah is the daughter of Lauryn Hill and Rohan Marley.

Happier Times: Kim and Kanye Pictured at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards

Controversy: Kanye and Candace Owens sparked controversy around the world last week when they donned black sweatshirts with the WLM slogan written on them — a response to the Black Lives Matter movement founded in 2013.

Canceled: Kanye vowed to go ‘death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE’ earlier this week in a shocking tweet

The move is another in West moving away from the mainstream of black politics.

The slogan worn on West and Candace Owens’ shirts has previously been used by the Ku Klux Klan and other white supremacist organizations as an attack on the Black Lives Matter movement and black people in general.

West further fanned the flames after rejecting Black Lives Matter, the social movement founded to protest social and racial injustices targeting his own community, via his Instagram page.

While on TMZ’s appearance, West was confronted with his comments by one of the show’s producers, Van Lathan.

Commenting on West’s White Lives Matter jersey, Lathan wrote on Instagram: “We don’t need a reminder of the value of white lives. America is a sanctuary for white people.’

He continued: “This message is in response to a message confirming the value of black lives, which have never been worth anything in America. In his intent it is a white supremacist notion.’

Lathan continued, “Because it states that we can’t have a conversation about the worth of black people without having a conversation about the worth of white people, which is fucking insane.

Kanye also recently doubled down on his anti-Semitic tweet, claiming he was only mentioning “bad business” when he promised to use “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.”

The rapper, who has a history of mental illness, said: “Do you think the comment just came out of the blue? I have that feeling in Hollywood, where I’ve had a lot of bad experiences, especially with black entertainers.

“People use the anti-Semite idea to cover up bad things. To say that if you berate someone for bad things, you are anti-Semitic.

“So I’m glad I’ve crossed the line on that idea so we can talk openly about things like canceling the bank.”