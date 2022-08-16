Kim Kardashian shows off busty cleavage as she plugs Beats Fit Pro collection in poolside snapshots

<!–

Kim Kardashian took to social media on Tuesday morning to promote her new partnership with Beats.

The 41-year-old stunner wore a strapless brown bikini top and matching thong bottoms to promote the collection of nude-colored earphones. “My Beats Fit Pro collection featuring @beatsbydre is available worldwide!” she wrote excitedly in the caption.

This comes almost two weeks after she announced her nine-month divorce from SNL veteran Pete Davidson.

The media mogul encouraged her fans to buy the product, adding, “Available in Moon, Dune and Earth. Shop now at apple.com/beatsxkim and @theofficialselfridges now.”

She added a brown heart emoji, in line with the neutral theme palette of the audio devices.

Kardashian scooped her bleached blonde locks into a casual bun tied with a brown clip.

Long pieces were released in the front, framing her face and separated by a center piece.

The fashion-forward influencer wore large bronze bug-eye sunglasses that contrasted with her small face.

Her dark eyebrows were impeccably shaped and although her eyes were covered, her delicate makeup look could still be appreciated.

She showed off a glassy nude lip gloss that drew attention to her plump pout as she sipped a drink.

The mother of four was partially submerged in a luxurious pool as she indulged in her drink and tilted her face to show the merchandise in her ears.

A week ago, Kim and Beats announced that they have joined forces for a new collection of wireless earbuds for Beats Fit Pro called Beats X Kim.

The earbuds are offered in three skin-tone tones and cost $199.99 each.

About the idea of ​​marketing the neutral listening gadgets, Kim said, “I wanted to break with the idea that headphones have to be colorful to make a statement.”

“This collaboration is special because it makes you stand out or stand out, and Beats is known for creating products that exude individuality,” she explains.

And in a behind-the-scenes video, Kim added that the headphones were a “game changer” for her, but that she wanted a model in a “neutral tone.”

The marketing maven is known for her affinity for subdued color schemes, particularly for decorating her palatial home in natural tones.

Wearing a silver latex ensemble, she said in the promotional clip, “Because you wear something every day, I wanted something to fit in. I’ve never seen technical products, especially headphones, in neutral colours.’

On Tuesday, she took to her Instagram Stories to comment, “Wow, we sold out on @apple, but you can still shop at these other retail partners while supplies last,” before sharing a list of stores selling the product.