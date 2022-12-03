Kim Kardashian shows off a very small waist at the Miami party with Khloe Kardashian

<!–

Kim Kardashian showed off her shrinking figure in full when she arrived on Friday night at an exclusive Miami party with her younger sister Khloe Kardashian and boyfriend Jonathan Cheban.

The SKIMS founder, 42 — who recently settled her divorce from disgraced rapper Kanye West — strolled the sidewalk in a skimpy black bra top styled with edgy black leather pants.

They hung low on her lips, giving her a clear glimpse of the tiny waist of the mother of four.

She added some height to her petite body with a pair of black pointed-toe boots.

Instead of her bleach blonde locks, Kim recently had her go-to hairstylist dye her hair a “honey” shade.

And for her night out, she left her locks long and wavy.

Kim kept her look hidden behind big black shades and she rocked her signature nude lipstick.

She accessorized with a silver nameplate necklace.

Khloe put on a busty display in a form-fitting black bodysuit tucked into green camo pants.

The 38-year-old founder of Good American wore her brunette hair in wavy waves and she carried her belongings in a sparkly Bottega Veneta bag.

Like her sister, Khloe rocked black shades and a single silver necklace.

She chatted around with Cheban, who stood out from the crowd in a blue patterned placket and vibrant blue-and-yellow Nike sneakers.

The trio were reportedly heading to a party at businesswoman Loren Ridinger’s Miami home with a host of other famous faces.

The trip to Florida comes just days after Kim finally settled her divorce from ex-husband Kanye West, who she left in February 2021.

According to documents reviewed by TMZneither Kim nor Ye receive spousal support according to their prenuptial agreement.

However, the Hulu personality received $200,000 a month in child support for their four children.

The former husband and wife share North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three.