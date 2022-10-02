Kim Kardashian shows off her flawless complexion as she goes topless to promote her skin care line

Kim Kardashian showed off her flawless complexion while promoting her SKKN skincare range on Saturday.

The 41-year-old reality TV beauty went topless to the occasion, staring into the camera over her shoulder and wearing her platinum locks down her back.

The savvy businesswoman also shared a behind-the-scenes look at her latest pajama collection, which was officially launched for her SKIMS label earlier Saturday.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star flaunted a few sets from the new ‘drapey’ pajama collection, which she shared on her Instagram story.

The businesswoman shared a few short clips on her Instagram stories to her 330 million fans and followers to promote her new SKIMS collection.

The TV personality shared a video of a newspaper showing a picture of what the pajamas looked like.

‘I want you to see our quiet sleep as it appears on a mannequin. It’s so comfortable,’ she explained in a voiceover, adding that the material is ‘comfy’ and feels like ‘cotton’.

The camera then panned away from the piece of paper to the objects on hangers in a spacious room.

The set includes a ‘wrap top’ with long sleeves, and can be fastened at the waist with a belt of the same material. The bottoms include long pants with an elastic waistband.

Another clip switched to Kim holding her phone camera in the direction of a floor-to-ceiling mirror to capture her reflection as she modeled both an ivory and ash SKIMS pajama set.

Her blonde hair was slicked back into a tight, sleek bun to keep her hair from falling into her face.

The reality star could be seen standing on a soft, white rug with a large couch placed behind her.

Numerous pieces of clothing could be seen hanging around her in what looked like a walk-in closet.

“I love this style of pajamas,” Kim said out loud. ‘It’s like the same material as our Hotel SKIMS and it’s like a cropped pant with a pocket.’ She also revealed that the pajamas feel incredibly ‘soft’.

To finish off the selection of videos, Kim added that the set is not only ‘comfy’ but also very ‘chic’.

The new collection was launched on the SKIMS website on Saturday and is available in two colours, which include an ash black and an ivory creme. The sets can be purchased for $128, according to the brand’s official website.

The entrepreneur has been busy and on the go, recently returning to sunny Los Angeles after spending time in Milan.

The beauty not only debuted her Ciao, Kim collection at Dolce & Gabbana’s runway show at the end of last month in September, but has also been pictured leaving photoshoot sets in the city.

Kim uploaded an adorable photo series on her main Instagram page showing her eldest daughter, North, also enjoying time in Milan. The reality star shares North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm with her ex-husband, Kanye West.

In the caption of the post, Kim wrote “Site seeing.” In the first snap, North could be seen posing in front of a main tourist destination in Milan called the Duomo di Milano, which is a Gothic style cathedral.

The nine-year-old wore an all-black ensemble, which consisted of a long-sleeved black coat and leather trousers. She also wore a Dolce & Gabbana black shirt paired with platform sneakers also from the luxury Italian brand.

Another photo captured the north of the crowded Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, which is an ornate structured building full of shops and cafes.

After a lavish and successful trip to Milan, Kim is back at work launching new collections for her SKIMS brand while simultaneously studying for a law degree.