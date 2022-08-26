Kim Kardashian showcases her toned abs and décolletage in satin bra to promote new SKIMS collection

Kim Kardashian shared a new sultry post on her SKIMS Instagram page earlier on Friday to promote an upcoming new collection.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 41, showed off her toned midriff and slim waist while wearing a satin bralette and matching bottoms.

The mother of four is launching a new Stretch Satin line on August 30, which will include “Shiny Intimates.”

Stunning: Kim Kardashian, 41, showed off her tight midriff in a bralette and matching knickers to promote her new SKIMS collection

The reality star showed off her fit physique in a new promotional photo for her satin collection.

She wore a satin bralette in the color armor, which costs $48, along with matching butterfly bottoms for $16, according to the brand’s website.

The caption added to the post provides a detailed description of the upcoming line. “Get ready to grab everyone’s attention in our new line of shiny intimates and foundations made from super silky, luxurious satin that hugs your curves.”

There is currently a waiting list available for those who want to be first in line to buy the new pieces.

Success: SKIMS was valued at a staggering $3.2 billion in early January

The satin line will not only contain intimates, but also a corset, bodysuit and a stretch satin dress.

The items come in a variety of colors to choose from such as onyx black, cocoa, bronze, and armor gray.

Kim recently released new bodysuits for SKIMS which are on sale on Thursday.

The Essential Bodysuits line featured, “three all-new lightweight, second-skin bodysuits are here to keep you cool in the summer and comfortable in the fall,” according to a recent Instagram post.

Hardworking: The businesswoman recently launched a new bodysuit collection for SKIMS on August 25th

Balance: Kim not only focuses on her own work and career, but also takes the time to focus on raising her four children, who she shares with her ex-husband, Kanye West; seen at the MET Gala in 2022

SKIMS was officially launched in 2019 and has been a huge success since its inception.

When discussing her company’s inspiration with Fashion last year, the TV personality explained, “In general, I just wanted to give people options when dressing.”

‘From innovative shapewear that you can wear every day to the most comfortable underwear that molds perfectly to your body.’

“I wanted to create a brand that can be trusted as a real solution to how people dress today. It was especially important that we were inclusive of sizes and offered a range of colours.’

Inspiration: Speaking about why she started SKIMS, Kim told Vogue: ‘I wanted to create a brand that can be trusted as a real solution to how people dress today’

According to ForbesKim’s SKIMS brand was valued at approximately $3.2 billion in January this year.

Kim commented on the value of the brand during an interview with Variety. “I absolutely never thought it would be such a success.”

‘I do everything from selecting the fabrics and product design to the campaigns. I’m in the campaigns and I’m the fit model.’

‘It’s a full-time job. Nothing comes easy. You have to work really hard on it,” said the hard-working mother of four.

Kim and her family will star in the upcoming season of Hulu’s The Kardashians, which premieres on the streaming site on September 22.