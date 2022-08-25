Kim Kardashian showcases her svelte figure in black jumpsuit for Kylie Cosmetics bash in LA
Kim Kardashian shows off her slim figure in black jumpsuit for Kylie Cosmetics bash in LA
<!–
<!–
<!– <!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
Her sister Kylie Jenner held an event for her Kylie Cosmetics brand at an Ulta Beauty store in Los Angeles.
And Kim Kardashian arrived to support her younger sister, wearing a black jumpsuit with flashy boots.
The 41-year-old businesswoman stunned in the form-fitting one-piece, which showed off her slim figure.
Wow factor: Her sister Kylie Jenner held an event for her Kylie Cosmetics brand at an Ulta Beauty store in Los Angeles. And Kim Kardashian arrived to support her younger sister, wearing a black jumpsuit with striking boots
Kim emphasized her slim waist in a figure-hugging black jumpsuit and paired the halterneck number with graphic boots.
The mother of four carried a small black snakeskin Balenciaga bag, with large striking silver earrings.
Kim paired the look with futuristic sunglasses and chose to pull her platinum blonde locks into a chic bun.
Kim chose to use smokey eye makeup and nude lipstick to round out her glamorous look.
Good looks: The 41-year-old businesswoman was stunned in the form-fitting one-piece, which showed off her slim figure
Wow: Kim emphasized her slim waist in a figure-hugging black jumpsuit, and paired the halterneck number with graphic boots
Stylish: the mother of four wore a small black Balenciaga snakeskin bag, with large striking silver earrings
Her sister Kylie wowed in a white mini dress with a fitted underbust corset waist; the number showcased both her cleavage and her flat midriff.
The 25-year-old star paired the dress with statement sunglasses and white pumps.
She held the hand of four-year-old daughter Stormi as they arrived at the bash in LA.
Loving Mom: Her sister Kylie wowed in a white mini dress with a fitted underbust corset waist; the song showed both her cleavage and her flat midriff
Kendall Jenner arrived in a multicolored dress with a leopard print accent along the neckline.
The model, 26, paired the fitted number with strappy heels, a mini purse and eye makeup to make a statement.
Khloe Kardashian, 38, chose to go for a bright pink suit and sunglasses, with long locks.
Kourtney Kardashian, 43, was wearing a corset with pants when she arrived with husband Travis Barker, who recently recovered from COVID-19.
Trendy: Kendall Jenner arrived in a multicolored dress with a leopard print accent along the neckline
Striking: Khloe Kardashian, 38, chose to go for a bright pink suit and sunglasses, with long locks
Staying Close: Kourtney Kardashian, 43, wore a corset with pants when she arrived with husband Travis Barker, who recently recovered from COVID-19