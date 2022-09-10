Kim Kardashian showcases her hourglass curves in sheer sequin dress for Fendi show during NYFW

<!–

She changed her hair color from dark brown to platinum blonde in May of this year for the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum in New York City.

And on Friday night, Kim Kardashian showed off her blonde locks — and her famous hourglass curves — in a sheer sequin dress for the Fendi show in the Big Apple for New York Fashion Week.

The 41-year-old businesswoman flashed her cleavage and bottom in the tight, see-through panel number as she walked into the venue for the show.

