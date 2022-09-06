Kim Kardashian showcases famous backside in JOCKSTRAP with jeans pulled down for Interview Magazine

<!–

She has one of the most famous backsides in the world.

And Kim Kardashian continues to find creative ways to show off her iconic derriere.

The 41-year-old SKIMS tycoon put on a sassy display when she showed off her chubby bum by pulling down her jeans to reveal a jockstrap for the cover of Interview Magazine’s “American Dream Issue.”

Kim stared confidently into the camera with her platinum blonde locks worn with matching eyebrows as she posed in front of a huge American flag.

She rocked double denim while wearing a jacket the same wash as the jeans she pulled down.

About the photo shoot, Kim said, ‘Oh my god. I loved it. Working with Nadia Lee [Cohen]- we just feel so good when we shoot together. She is the first photographer that I really went all out for’

The mother of three revealed that many on the set of the photo shoot were against her taking the fashion risk with the jockstrap.

Kim explained, “Oh my god. I loved it. Working with Nadia Lee [Cohen]- we just feel so good when we shoot together. She is the first photographer I really went all out with.

The team said, ‘No jockstrap.’ And I said, “Come on. This is what I do.” I do best when I ignore them and do what I want. So I’m glad we did it.’