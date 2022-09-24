Kim Kardashian shines in a cleavage-baring metallic bustier and pants as she grabs dinner in Italy

Kim Kardashian always looked like a blonde bombshell when she was spotted leaving his hotel on Thursday for dinner with friends in Milan, Italy.

The Kardashians star, 41, was an eye-catcher in a plunging neckline-baring Dolce & Gabbana metallic bustier top that showed off his waist trim, and matching pants.

The SKIMS founder coordinated the look with a matching tiny glittering silver wallet.

The reality TV star completed the look with a pair of silver pointed-toe heels.

The beauty sported her voluminous platinum blonde locks parted on the side and flowing over her shoulders in soft waves.

As for glamour, the stunner looked perfect with bronze eyeshadow and a nude lipstick on her pout.

Famous Assets: The founder of SKIMS showed off her famous assets from behind, with her platinum blonde locks running down in voluminous curls

And on Saturday, the beauty was once the style icon as she took to the runway of Dolce & Gabbana’s SS/23 fashion show during Milan Fashion Week.

She collaborated with fashion house couture to design the new collection showcased during the show.

And as she signed it off, she stepped out in a shiny number of her own, wearing a black dress with a fully embellished detail.

Kim took the stage after the models walked, looking incredible in the square neck number – with a center slit down the back and a thin strap design.

She paired the stunning look with black heeled boots that hung from her lower leg, before adding a statement cross necklace and matching earrings.

Her now platinum locks were bundled in a high beehive style bun, while two sections of hair were left straight down to frame her face.

The beauty added a glamorous makeup palette when she saw the Sicilian piazza show alongside designers Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce.

As they walked on either side of Kim, the two designers remained subdued in black — while the high-spirited trio beamed before they left.

The new collection was designed in collaboration with Kim, with the looks featuring a range of her signature corsets and distressed pieces – while models wore a ‘KIM’ choker when taking to the catwalk.

And if they post a limited collection on their website after the show, shoppers can now pick up a £150 Dolce & Gabbana t-shirt with a print of Kim eating pasta.