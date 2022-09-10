Kim Kardashian shimmers in sheer pastel toned evening gown at the Fendi show at NY Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian shone in a gorgeous Fendi creation as she attended the brand’s runway show in New York on Friday night.

The 41-year-old wore a sheer evening gown in pastel shades of lavender, pink and gold.

Her platinum blonde hair was pulled back in a combined ponytail and bun with a black elastic and her dark roots showed about an inch of growth.

Glistening: Kim Kardashian, 41, shone in a gorgeous Fendi creation as she attended the brand’s runway show in New York on Friday night

Kim’s stylist, Chris Appleton, shared a video of the influencer showing off all her belongings and that of a dress in a short video where he tagged his popular client on his social media account.

The Kardashians star enjoyed a front row seat to the style parade at the New York Fashion Week event alongside fellow fashionistas Sarah Jessica Parker, fellow influencer LaLa Anthony and Naomi Watts.

Kim wrote “Fendi nights” next to the photos in Instagram account.

Sheer: The Skims founder wore a sheer evening gown in pastel shades of lavender, pink, and gold. Her platinum blonde hair was pulled back in a combination ponytail and bun with a black elastic

Assets: The influencer showed off all her assets in a video of her twirling and whirling in the glittering dress posted by stylist Chris Appleton

LaLa was decked out in a wraparound skimming taupe slip dress with a furry peach coat of the same color palette as Kim’s ensemble.

Naomi, 53, looked smart in a black and gray tweed dress with a high neck.

Her blonde locks were styled in a straight bob and contrasted nicely with her bright red lip and navy blue gloves.

Front row: The Kardashians star enjoyed a front row seat to the style parade at the New York Fashion Week event alongside other fashionistas, LaLa, Sarah Jessica Parker and Naomi Watts

Sarah Jessica, 57, shook things up with a mix of business and sexy, wearing a brown tweed long sleeve top and a sheer beige skirt with a pastel turquoise trip.

The And Just Like That star teamed the outfit with turquoise beaded necklaces and a gold ring with a precious green stone. Her blond locks were styled straight.

The collection included items from a collaboration with the Hocus Pocus actress whose SarahJessicaParker x Fendi purses were worn by the models. A post about the event on her Instagram indicated that the bags would be ready for purchase in time for the holidays.

Palette Matching: LaLa was decked out in a wrap-around skimming taupe slip dress with a furry peach coat of the same color palette as Kim’s ensemble

After the show, Kim met Fendi’s Artistic Director Kim Jones and supermodel Linda Evangelista, 57, who closed the show in a gorgeous Tiffany blue taffeta dress. Accessories include diamond earrings, silver silk gloves and a Fendi Baguette bag.

It was her first runway appearance in 15 years and the first since she came out five years ago about her deformity after a CoolSculpt treatment.

Linda sued CoolSculpt’s parent company for $50 million and reached a secret settlement with them in July.

After the show: After the show, Kim met Fendi’s Artistic Director Kim Jones and supermodel Linda Evangelista, 57, who closed the Fendi show in a gorgeous Tiffany blue taffeta dress

Kim is the first person to be featured in Hillary and Chelsea Clinton’s new documentary Gutsy. In the episode released on Apple+ on September 9, Kim, who passed the California Bar exam in late 2021, talks about her efforts to advance legal reform.

In a clip shared to the Skims founder’s Instagram stories, the former Secretary of State, 74, noted: ‘Criminal reform is a tough conversation. On the one hand, your platform allows you to gain a wide audience for what you do. On the other hand, it keeps you up there and makes you a target. Chelsea, 42, continued: ‘How have your followers reacted? Are there certain instances when you see a real tidal wave on social media?

“A celebrity can push the needle for some people,” Kim replied, “and sometimes it can really work against us, so I always come up with the right strategy. Then when I get the social media fan base, they feel involved, they want to help.’ In a trailer for the episode, the founder of Sknn by Kim said, “Throwing someone’s life away when people really change something…I just believe in second chances.”

Gutsy: Kim and her judicial reform efforts are featured in the first episode of Gutsy, starring Hillary and Chelsea Clinton.