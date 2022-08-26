Kim Kardashian shares that a plant-based diet helps with ‘stress’

<!–

Kim Kardashian has been following a plant-based diet for years.

The 41-year-old reality TV star has said on her show The Kardashians that the diet helps her stay slim; the beauty is currently at her thinnest after welcoming four children.

But on Friday, the founder of SKIMS told her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s website POOSH that the diet also helps keep her psoriasis flare-ups and her stress levels low.

The star spoke to POOSH about her experience with plant-based eating.

“I can’t remember exactly how I started plant-based, but I know I watched documentaries during the quarantine that made me want to try again,” she said.

Her favorite dish is vegetable tacos and her “treat day” choice is definitely “pizza.” And when I’m in the mood for something sweet, I love donuts.’

The beauty is also in sea moss smoothies.

“The sea moss smoothies are great because they are very anti-inflammatory. I try to eat anti-inflammatory and antioxidant foods as much as possible,” Kim said.

The diet has also made her “more aware of how what I put in my body affects me, not just psoriasis but my mood, my stress levels, my energy, everything.”

And she has other tips for managing psoriasis.

“I’ve found it helps to put ointment or cream on the bad spots and then wrap them in Saran Wrap.

“But of course that is only possible in certain areas,” says Pete Davidson’s ex.

And she had advice for people dealing with psoriasis.

The founder of SKKN shared: ‘You have to go to a place where you just feel comfortable and own it. Being able to realize it’s part of you.

Psoriasis is a skin disease that causes a rash with itchy, scaly patches, most commonly on the knees, elbows, trunk and scalp, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Psoriasis is a common, long-term (chronic) disease with no cure. It can be painful, disrupt sleep and make it difficult to concentrate.