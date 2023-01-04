Kim Kardashian shares selfie with son showcasing her long locks… after her REAL hair was exposed

Kim Kardashian posted a heartwarming series of Instagram selfies on Tuesday in which she cradled her son Saint, seven.

The 42-year-old reality TV superstar, who shares four children with her third ex-husband Kanye West, was still wearing her Christmas-themed pajamas.

She was decked out in a luxurious platinum blonde hairstyle with deep black roots for her latest social media offering.

‘Night!’: Kim Kardashian posted a heartwarming series of Instagram selfies on Tuesday rocking her son Saint, seven

Sure: North West filmed a Christmas TikTok revealing her mother Kim Kardashian’s real hair

The new photos come after Kim’s nine-year-old daughter North posted a Christmas TikTok revealing her mother’s real hair.

The nine-year-old posted a video of the mother-daughter duo singing along to Baby, It’s Cold Outside on Christmas Eve.

In the clip, Kim, 42, can be seen sitting on her bed in her pajamas with a fresh face with no makeup.

But what caught the attention of fans was her short locks, which looked very different than usual.

Baby mine: She was decked out in a luxurious platinum blonde haircut with deep black roots for her latest social media offering

Big difference: Her wet hair looked slightly damaged from multiple color turns and seemed a far cry from her natural lustrous raven-black locks.

The reality star’s real hair – without extensions, wigs or styling – looked much thinner and drier than usual.

Fans responded to the comments on the look, with many complaining about losing her original hair.

One said, “Kimberly’s hair must be tired of bleaching,” while another wrote, “She literally had the most beautiful silky black hair ever.”

The 14-hour transformation: Kim dyed her hair platinum blonde last May to completely resemble Marilyn Monroe, as she wore her dress to the Met Gala

Kim dyed her hair platinum blonde last May to completely resemble Marilyn Monroe, as she wore her dress to the Met Gala.

After debuting her lighter locks, Kim detailed the transformation to Vogue the same month.

She explained, “I also wanted a physical change so I thought I’d wait and do it for this, so I spend a day dyeing my hair – 14 hours straight! – to get it done.

Damaged: Fans responded to the comments on the look, with many bemoaning the loss of her original hair

It looks like the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has returned to the dark for the new year, though.

On Monday, she took to Instagram to show off her brunette hairdo in a series of selfies, with “2023” as her caption.

The SKIMS mogul launched a joint TikTok account with her daughter named Kim and North in November 2021.

Back to Black: It looks like the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has gone back into the dark for the New Year. On Monday, she took to Instagram to show off her brunette hairdo in a series of selfies, writing “2023” as her caption

The nine-year-old’s following has quickly exploded on the platform, but to protect her little girl from the dangers of social media, the reality TV star has introduced some rules.

Kim recently sat down with Gwyneth Paltrow on her GOOP podcast and shared that North has no free rein over the account.

First, Kim stated that the TikTok app can “only be on my phone” to prevent North from potentially coming across an inappropriate or harmful post.

“It’s not something she can scroll and look at things,” the Kardashians star explained, adding, “We don’t do commentary.”