Kim Kardashian shares heartfelt tribute for her late pal JR Ridinger

Kim Kardashian shared a heartfelt note in honor of her late friend businessman JR Ridinger.

Kim, 41 wrote: ‘Memories were what you both were best at. Experiences for everyone, a place where everyone felt so loved and special. The memories I will have with JR and you @lorenridinger will last a lifetime. My heart breaks for you @amberridinger. JR will be so missed. I will always be there for you guys. I love you so much.’

JR died of a pulmonary embolism at age 63 while on a yacht in Croatia, his wife Loren wrote on Facebook.

RIP: Kim Kardashian shared a heartfelt note in honor of her late friend JR Ridinger

Loren, his wife of 33, clarified his cause of death in a Facebook post shared on Wednesday.

“Even though I can’t speak and I’m in shock—you should know I’m broken—my heart was ripped out. To clear up the rumors that he had fallen like some news reports – my husband and I on our first vacation in 3 years with Marc Ashley and Maria – had a sudden pulmonary embolism that stole him from us – in just a second – he was gone. A moment.’

“I beg you to pray and meditate on him. To keep us all in your prayers. I am destroyed. I’m broken to pieces. And I’ll never be the same again. I love you, baby. I love you with me all. Everything I am – comes through us.’

‘We were a force – together we can achieve anything. I will spend every last second of my life – keeping your dream alive – with your entire Market America family. I love you just isn’t enough. You and me forever,” added a heart emoji.

From the heart: Kim, 41 wrote: ‘Memories were what you both were best at. Experiences for everyone, a place where everyone felt so loved and special. The memories I will have with JR and you @lorenridinger will last a lifetime. My heart breaks for you @amberridinger. JR will be so missed. I will always be there for you guys. I love you so much;’ seen on August 18 in LA

So sad: JR died of a pulmonary embolism aged 63 while on a yacht in Croatia, his wife Loren wrote on Facebook

Verdict: In a Facebook post shared on Wednesday, Loren, his wife of 33, clarified his cause of death

She posted a photo of their wedding and wrote a heartfelt caption about him: “I’m heartbroken in every way. There is no love like our love. Please pray for me and my family. I love you @jrridinger for the rest of my life and beyond. It will be only you. 33 years of love together on this earth,” she wrote.

JR co-founded Market America in 1992 with Loren; he served as chairman and CEO of the company.

Loren is also the co-founder of Shop.com and founder of Motive Cosmetics.

JR fathered daughters Amanda and Amber.

Khloe sent her condolences, writing, “I love you so much Loren! I’m here for you and Amber, always and forever! I love you! Your love is inspiring! Your love for each other will never end! It’s infinite! I’m so sorry! I pray.’

Kris Jenner wrote: ‘Ohhh we love you so much… this picture is so precious and speaks volumes… so heartbroken. We pray for you and the family.’

Hailey Bieber also took to the comments to post black hearts, while Serena Williams wrote, “I’m shattered for you and with you too.”