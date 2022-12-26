Kim Kardashian Shares a Sweet Family Memory of the Holiday Season

Kim Kardashian shared a sweet Christmas photo with her mom and sisters on Sunday night.

The 42-year-old reality star wished her 337 million followers happy holidays with the image, from the 1980s.

Her mom, Kris, channeled the fashion of the time in a blue shirt complete with shoulder pads as she beamed for the photo.

Meanwhile, Kim’s sister Kourtney matched her in a tree-embellished white sweatshirt and Khloe donned a red sweater.

Christmas Past: Kim Kardashian shared a sweet holiday memory with her mom Kris and sisters Kourtney (left) and Khloe (center) on Sunday

Family love: Kim captioned the post: “Merry Christmas everyone and good night everyone,” referencing Clement Clarke Moore’s poem, The Night Before Christmas.

The three brothers wore festive green or red bows in their hair as they stood in front of a carousel in the image, which appeared to have been taken at an amusement park.

Kourtney was quick to comment on the photo, writing a heart emoji on her sister’s Instagram.

Va va voom – It comes after Kim gawked in her stunning dress while enjoying the lavish Christmas Eve festivities.

It comes after the Kardashians celebrated Christmas Eve in style, enjoying one of their legendary lavish parties.

Kim showed off her stunning outfit for the holidays in a behind-the-scenes clip shared to her Instagram Story and also revealed her newly dyed brown hair after recently dying it honey blonde.

She filmed herself taking a selfie video to give her 337 million followers a closer look at her sparkly bodycon dress that she opted to wear for the night.

Earlier in the day, the television personality flaunted her fit physique and curves by sporting a one of a kind leopard bodysuit while posing for a new set of photos that he also shared on the popular social media platform.

Party time: Kim Kardashian, 42, uploaded a glimpse of her Christmas Eve party dress to her Instagram Story on Saturday

The Kardashians star dressed to impress in a figure-hugging shimmering silver gown that contained an asymmetrical neckline.

The striking dress, which sparkled under the bright reel lights, contained a thick strap on the right side, while the left was made up of a thin, flat strap.

‘We are back!’ Kim exclaimed at the beginning of the first clip shared to her Instagram stories on Saturday. She then blew a kiss towards the camera as the video came to an end.

Throw your hands in the air! She had a little fun with her daughter North as they partied together on Saturday.

She also showed off the full dress on her TikTok account, where she posted a video of herself playing with her daughter.

In her latest Instagram stories, the mother-of-four seemed to have made the decision to go back to her natural brunette color.

She did her makeup elegantly for the Christmas Eve party, consisting of a thick coat of black mascara on her lower and upper lashes, and a bronze eyeshadow to highlight her eyes.

In addition to showing off her ensemble on Instagram, the star also embraced the festive season by sharing a short TikTok video alongside her daughter, North West.

In the six-second clip, which has currently garnered 1.9 million views, Kim and her nine-year-old mini self uttered the buzzwords, “It’s time,” which then leads to Mariah Carey’s classic hit, All. I Want For. Christmas is you

The SKIMS founder put her right arm around North, who was also wearing a sparkling sequined ensemble.

Dressed to impress: In a second Instagram Story shared on Christmas Eve, Kim gave her 337 million followers a second up-close look at her dress

Kim wasn’t the only one flaunting her dress for the party, with her daughter, North, she also uploaded a clip of herself alone on TikTok that shows a before and after video of her getting ready.

The clip began with North wearing casual clothing and then transitioned to her dressed in a shiny dark gray ensemble along with stunning necklaces.

During the course of the video, she mouthed the words with another trending sound: “Girl, I’m the man from the big go.” The lyrics are from the song, Are you That Somebody, by Aaliyah.

Also dressed for the party: Kim’s daughter North also uploaded a solo clip of herself on TikTok that shows a before and after video of her getting ready

Kim and North also wished their followers a “Happy Christmas Eve” with a TikTok video shared on the Saturday before they attended the holiday party.

The mother-daughter duo delivered the words to the popular Christmas song, Baby It’s Cold Outside. At the beginning of the clip, Kim could be seen sitting on top of a bed, dressed in cozy tan pajamas with a filter on her face.

He pretended to sing the lyrics, “I really can’t stay,” and then the camera panned over to North, who pretended to be cold by rubbing his arms while changing into holiday-themed pajamas. ‘Honey, it’s cold outside,’ she mouthed.

The camera then returned to Kim, with her voice: “I have to go.” North then appeared in the frame once more, responding with, “Baby, it’s cold outside,” and she fell to her knees as she pretended to be frozen.

The clip then cut to a black screen, with the words “Happy Christmas Eve”, appearing while the tune was still playing in the background.