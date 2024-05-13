Kim Kardashian shares a photo of four generations! The star poses with grandma MJ, mom Kris and daughter North for a late Mother’s Day post

Kim Kardashian shared a belated Mother’s Day post on her Instagram account on Sunday night.

In one image, the SKIMS founder, 43, represented four generations: she was with her grandmother MJ, 89, her mother Kris, 68, and her daughter North, 10.

The reality TV personality also paid tribute to her mother, Kris, with several throwback snaps.

The businesswoman, who recently hosted a lavish birthday party for one of her children, also acknowledged her siblings’ efforts in raising their own children.

Kourtney, 45, Khloe, 39, and Kylie, 26, were seen with their children. Rob and his daughter Dream were left out because the position was for mothers, not fathers. And Kendall wasn’t included because she doesn’t have children yet.

The reality TV mainstay shares her children with her ex-husband, Kanye West, whom she married in 2014.

The former couple started their family with the birth of North, which took place in 2013, and welcomed their youngest children in 2015, 2018 and 2019, respectively.

Kardashian and the 46-year-old rapper remained married until 2022, when their marriage was dissolved after a lengthy divorce process.

The entrepreneur opened up about parenting during an episode of the On Purpose With Jay Shetty podcast, where she described motherhood as ‘the most challenging thing.’

She stated: ‘There are nights when I cry myself to sleep. Like, shit, this fucking tornado in my house. What has happened?

Although Kardashian also claimed that being a mother was “the most rewarding job in the entire world,” she was open about the often hectic nature of raising children.

‘There is nothing that can prepare you… I don’t care how long you wait. I don’t care what you’re waiting for. You’re never prepared,” she said.