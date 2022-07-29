Kim Kardashian shares a look into her luxury skincare procedures with several videos

Kim Kardashian shared an inside look at her skincare procedures with a series of videos posted to her Instagram story on Thursday.

The 41-year-old reality TV personality sat down for a skin-strengthening session with Dr. Ashkan Ghavami, who guided her 326 million followers through the cosmetic process.

The star had light therapy that helps eliminate age spots and wrinkles, it was shared.

Kardashian remained comfortable in a stark white robe while receiving the treatments.

Her gorgeous platinum blonde hair was tied up in a hefty bun for the duration of her visit.

The influencer made sure that every video she shared included detailed descriptions of each other’s treatments.

The social media powerhouse also wrote a statement that was added to her fourth video explaining why she posted the clips.

Kardashian wrote, ‘I’m obsessed with skin care and facials and lasers, so I wanted to share what this is.’

The entrepreneur then noted that she would have asked to go without anesthetic treatments if she went through the procedures a second time.

“Together the combination was great and it didn’t hurt because I numbed, but I think I could have done it without numbing honestly,” she said.

Kardashian shared her videos just a month after she launched her skincare line SKKN.

The collection of offers includes products such as a cleanser, toner and exfoliator.

The influencer can also be seen in several promotional photos for her new brand.

The reality TV personality recently spoke about SKKN during an interview with elle, where she expressed her excitement about the launch.

“I hope the products really resonate with people and that they understand why I’m launching the brand,” she said.

Kardashian added: “I launched Skims because it was a solution to a problem, and I want SKKN to help people find a solution to their skincare problems.”

The influencer went on to say that she valued taking care of her skin more than many would expect.

“These products also feel more authentic to me and how much I care about a good skin foundation,” she stated.

Kardashian concluded by saying, “I’m a mom, and I may not have all the time in the world, but I take the time to take care of my skin, and it’s worth it.”

