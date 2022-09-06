Kim Kardashian says she ‘picks and chooses’ how to fight climate change… amid private jet backlash

Kim Kardashian responded to recent criticism for using her new private jet by saying she is “choosing and choosing” how she can help climate change.

“I do what I can, but you have to choose what really works for you in your life. No one will be 100 percent perfect,” the 41-year-old reality TV star said in her new… Interview magazine derrière-baring cover story.

The SKIMS founder went on to say: ‘I believe in climate change, and I believe anything can help’, adding that she likes to ‘learn’ from her ‘super climate change concerned friends’.

Her strategy: Kim Kardashian responded to critics who turned her down for using her new private jet by saying she ‘chooses and chooses’ how she can help climate change

In her personal life, however, she chooses to be more practical: “I also believe in being realistic and I think sometimes there is so much to worry about on this planet, and it can be very scary to live your life with fear.” to lead.’

Kanye West’s ex-wife showed off her fully customized private jet in the eighth episode of The Kardashians on Hulu in June.

The billionaire first used her ‘Kim Air’ jet while en route to the Dominican Republic for her Sports Illustrated swimsuit release towards the end of the episode.

‘I do what I can’: ‘You have to choose what really works for you in your life. No one will be 100 percent perfect,” the 41-year-old star said in her cover page for Interview magazine

She gave fans a tour before takeoff, teasing a huge king-size bed, seats with phone chargers and cashmere upholstery.

And Kim isn’t the only billionaire in the family with her own jet.

Her younger half-sister Kylie Jenner, 25, was labeled a “climate criminal” in July after using her $70 million “Kylie Air” private jet for a 12-minute flight while the ride was only 26 miles.

Realistic: Kim added: ‘I believe in climate change, and I believe anything can help’, learning from her ‘super climate change concerned friends’, but staying ‘realistic’

Kim Air: Kanye West’s ex-wife showed off her fully customized private jet on the eighth episode of The Kardashians on Hulu in June as she flew to the Dominican Republic

Meanwhile, Kim flaunted her famous figure in a skintight gray top and black, white and gray motorcycle-style pants on Tuesday while she was out and about in Los Angeles.

The businesswoman paired the ensemble with black pointed-toe boots and high heels as she entered a building.

The beauty magnate sported her long platinum locks parted in the middle and cascading down in waves of light.

Runs in the family: Kim’s younger half-sister Kylie Jenner, 25, was labeled a “climate criminal” in July, after using her $70 million “Kylie Air” private jet for a 12-minute flight (or 26-mile ride)

She has further completed the biker chick look with a few iridescent shades.

Kim wore impeccable makeup to accentuate her features, including voluminous lashes and a nude matte lipstick.

Aside from discussing her views on climate change, Kim also talked about her recent romance with ex-boyfriend Pete Davison in her latest cover story, and had nothing but glowing things to say.

Hot stuff: Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Kim showed off her famous figure in a tight gray top and black, white and gray biker-style pants while she was on the road

Flawless: Kim wore flawless makeup to accentuate her features, including voluminous lashes and a nude matte lipstick

Kim gushed over the 28-year-old comedian as she said, “He’s a cutie. He is literally such a good person, they make them not like him anymore. I’m excited about what he’s going to do.”

The couple broke up last month after dating for nine months.

She also gave credit to Kanye, who she says made her feel like she had arrived in “high society.”

Kim explained, “I mean, when I was with Kanye and he introduced me to a lot of people, I think a lot of people got a different level of respect because of that.”

Blondie: The beauty magnate wore her long platinum locks parted in the middle and cascading down in light waves

These boots are made for walking: the businesswoman paired the ensemble with black pointed-toe boots and high heels as she entered a building

Kim also hit back at critics who over the years accused her of having “no talent,” saying, “Should I be doing circus animals?”

The star went on to explain that she actually has several talents before saying that her best might be her business acumen: “I mean, I can give you a million f***ng talents. I can cook well, use my toes for everything. I could tell you the weirdest f***ng s*** on the planet.

“But I think my talent is marketing and the business behind selling products and knowing what the customer wants and making it achievable, but a bit unattainable at the same time. I wouldn’t say that’s a talent. I think it’s a bit of magic and business sense. Maybe it’s talent, I don’t know.’