Kim Kardashian says her favorite moment from The Kardashians was when she passed baby bar exam

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Kim Kardashian said her favorite moment from the first season of the show’s first Hulu series, The Kardashians, was when she passed the baby bar exam, which is slang for the freshman law school exam.

The 41-year-old reality star appeared in a promotional clip for the series, saying her “favorite moment from season one” was when she learned she accomplished the feat on her fourth and final attempt.

“You can only take the baby bar a certain number of times – this was the last time I could ever take it – so if I don’t, [pass]then this law school is over for me,” said the socialite.

Latest: Kim Kardashian, 41, said her favorite moment from the first season of the show’s first Hulu series, The Kardashians, was when she passed the baby bar exam, which is slang for the freshman law school exam.

The preview cut to a clip from the series where she sat in a vehicle with friends as she refreshed the app’s screen showing her fourth exam score.

‘This is the slowest thing I’ve ever done, [like] my heart is beating so fast I passed!’ she said. “Oh wait, is this real, is this real, can you see if I passed — oh my gosh, I’m so happy.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality revealed she accomplished the feat in a social media post late last year.

‘OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABYBAR EXAM!!!!’ she said in a Dec. 12 message. “When I look in the mirror, I’m really proud of the woman who looks back in the reflection today.”

The 41-year-old reality star appeared in a promotional clip for the series posing in a silver bodysuit

She said, “You can only take the baby bar a certain number of times – this was the last time I could ever take it – so if I don’t [pass]then this law study is over for me’

Kardashian previously admitted she had ‘failed this exam three times in two years’ during a difficult period on her ‘journey to law school’

Kardashian acknowledged that she had “failed this exam three times in two years” during a difficult period on her “journey to law school,” including a case where she struggled with COVID-19 during the time she took the test.

“Every time I got up and studied harder and tried again until I did!!!” said Kardashian, who registered with the California State Bar in 2018.

Kardashian explained the details behind the tests: “This was only the first, but with the higher success rate…I was told by top lawyers that this was an almost impossible journey and more difficult than the traditional path of law school, but it was my only option, and it feels so soooo good to be here and on my way to achieving my goals.”

The preview cut to a clip from the series where she was in a vehicle with friends

She refreshed the app’s screen showing her fourth exam score

The reality star breathed a sigh of relief after finding out the fourth time was a charm

Kardashian expressed her gratitude to people who helped her prepare, including Van Jones and attorneys Jessica Jackson and Erin Haney.

She dedicated the positive news to her late father Robert Kardashian Sr., who was famously a member of his friend OJ Simpson’s “Dream Team” during the murder trial against the NFL star.

“I know my father would be so proud and he would actually be so shocked to know this is my path now, but he would have been my best college partner,” she said of Robert Sr., who died in 2003 after a stroke. battle with esophageal cancer. “I was told he was notorious for making fun of people who didn’t pass their first try like he did, but he would have been my biggest cheerleader!”