Kim Kardashian reveals her body fat and weight… almost two months after losing even more weight

In June, she revealed she lost even more weight after changing her lifestyle to fit Marilyn Monroe’s dress for the Met Gala.

And on Wednesday, Kim Kardashian, 41, documented a test she took that measures her bone density and body percentage, showing that she falls into the athlete category.

The tests showed that she had reduced her body fat percentage from 25% in May 2021 to 18.8% in the test taken on Wednesday, August 3.

Her weight also went from 124.2 to 114.7 pounds from May 2021 to August 2022.

She posted @Bodyspec, a mobile company, in her stories, writing: ‘Look who stopped. They measure your bone density and body fat percentage and all the good stuff to make sure you’re fit and healthy.’

Kim was touring the scan in the van and the computer that was set up when she got her results.

The person taking the test told her that her bones are 93 to 97% stronger than the population based on her age.

On May 10, 2021, her body fat percentage was 25% and now it was 18.8%, which the person taking the test called “athlete category.”

She added that she hasn’t lost any mass with her muscles in the past year.

A day earlier, Kim revealed that she was going to celebrity fave Dr. Ghavami goes to do the Morpheus laser to tighten her stomach, calling it a “game changer.”

In June, Kim revealed that she lost even more weight by overhauling her lifestyle to fit Marilyn Monroe’s dress for the Met Gala.

She had lost 16 pounds to fit into the iconic dress in May, and revealed she’d lost another five pounds since then, bringing her total weight loss to 21 pounds, in an extended interview on the Show today.

Hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie brought the Marilyn Monroe dress Kim wore to the Met Gala in May, which has since sparked controversy after it was alleged she damaged the historic dress, which was custom-made for the late movie star in 1962 .

Hoda brought up the controversy over the dress: “We keep seeing things like the dress is broken, the dress is this… all of that isn’t true…?”

‘No. And I mean Ripley’s… we worked so well together. There were handlers and gloves that did it on me…” Kim said.

Iconic: Kim Kardashian turned into Marilyn Monroe for the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City in May; when she arrived in the late star’s $5 million gown she wore in 1962 (right) to wish President John F. Kennedy a happy birthday

Savannah added: ‘Ripley’s said the dress was undamaged. By the way, you had to lose 16 kilos to fit into the dress.’

Kim had revealed at the Met Gala that she had lost 16 pounds in three weeks by cutting out carbs and sugar to fit the iconic dress. – something that was heavily criticized for the message it sent.

Savannah brought up the criticism of the quick and drastic weight loss for a dress and asked Kim what she thought of it.

“Yeah, you know I saw it as a part. I really wanted to wear this dress. It was really important to me. It actually taught me a lot about my lifestyle and my health and I’ve continued to eat really healthy ever since. I have now lost 21 pounds. I’m not trying to lose weight, but I have more energy than ever. I left out so much sugar. I was eating a lot of junk food. I didn’t even realize it. Lots of fried foods. And I’ve completely changed my lifestyle,” Kim revealed.

