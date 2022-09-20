WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Kim Kardashian puts on a busty display in sheer black bras for her upcoming SKIMS collection

Entertainment
By Merry
Kim Kardashian puts on a busty display in sheer black bras for her upcoming SKIMS collection 30
1663692518 960 Kim Kardashian puts on a busty display in sheer black
Kim Kardashian puts on a busty display in sheer black bras for her upcoming SKIMS collection 31
1663692519 117 Kim Kardashian puts on a busty display in sheer black
Kim Kardashian puts on a busty display in sheer black bras for her upcoming SKIMS collection 32
1663692520 360 Kim Kardashian puts on a busty display in sheer black
Kim Kardashian puts on a busty display in sheer black bras for her upcoming SKIMS collection 33
1663692522 32 Kim Kardashian puts on a busty display in sheer black
Kim Kardashian puts on a busty display in sheer black bras for her upcoming SKIMS collection 34
1663692523 789 Kim Kardashian puts on a busty display in sheer black
Kim Kardashian puts on a busty display in sheer black bras for her upcoming SKIMS collection 35
1663692524 69 Kim Kardashian puts on a busty display in sheer black
Kim Kardashian puts on a busty display in sheer black bras for her upcoming SKIMS collection 36
1663692526 549 Kim Kardashian puts on a busty display in sheer black
Kim Kardashian puts on a busty display in sheer black bras for her upcoming SKIMS collection 37
1663692527 806 Kim Kardashian puts on a busty display in sheer black
Kim Kardashian puts on a busty display in sheer black bras for her upcoming SKIMS collection 38
1663692528 38 Kim Kardashian puts on a busty display in sheer black
Kim Kardashian puts on a busty display in sheer black bras for her upcoming SKIMS collection 39

Kim Kardashian puts on a busty show in sheer black bras for her upcoming SKIMS collection

By Brian Marks for Dailymail.com

Published: 17:23, September 20, 2022 | Updated: 17:43, September 20, 2022

<!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!–

She has been awash in controversy in recent months when her ex-husband Kanye West repeatedly attacked her on social media.

But Kim Kardashian put that behind her on Tuesday when she focused on business by showing off her latest SKIMS Bra collection.

The 41-year-old Kardashians star tried on some of her stylish black SKIMS bras in photos promoting the upcoming launch of the collection that she posted to her Instagram.

Joining the fun: Kim Kardashian, 41, joined 50 other models on Tuesday to show off some designs from her new SKIMS Bras collection on Instagram
Joining the fun: Kim Kardashian, 41, joined 50 other models on Tuesday to show off some designs from her new SKIMS Bras collection on Instagram

Joining the fun: Kim Kardashian, 41, joined 50 other models on Tuesday to show off some designs from her new SKIMS Bras collection on Instagram

Kim paired her latest set of skimpy tops with her classic high-waisted SKIMS leggings, which emphasized her slim waist and hourglass figure.

She emphasized an opaque black bra with a plunging neckline that showed off her cleavage.

The bra had slim straps, but Kim also emphasized a slightly more enveloping design with a thicker band underneath.

She opted for muted-toned makeup to keep the spotlight on her dark bras, and she sported long bleached blonde locks with her raven roots that graced her midsection.

Variety: In addition to more formal bras, Kim showed off more low-key models with more supportive straps and coverage
Variety: In addition to more formal bras, Kim showed off more low-key models with more supportive straps and coverage

Variety: In addition to more formal bras, Kim showed off more low-key models with more supportive straps and coverage

Revealing: In addition to the opaque designs, Kim unveiled a slightly more transparent bra with more separated, defined cups
Revealing: In addition to the opaque designs, Kim unveiled a slightly more transparent bra with more separated, defined cups

Revealing: In addition to the opaque designs, Kim unveiled a slightly more transparent bra with more separated, defined cups

Slim: She paired the looks with her black high-waisted SKIMS, which emphasized her recent weight loss and her slim waist
Slim: She paired the looks with her black high-waisted SKIMS, which emphasized her recent weight loss and her slim waist

Slim: She paired the looks with her black high-waisted SKIMS, which emphasized her recent weight loss and her slim waist

In addition to the opaque designs, Kim unveiled a slightly more transparent bra with more separated, defined cups.

Another photo of her in a concrete-floored room with a long strip of lighting and a mirror along the wall had the same bra design, but Kim suggestively placed her hands on her bust to preserve her modesty.

The image also highlighted her significant weight loss in recent months.

The shapewear tycoon completed her posts with poppers from a black sports bra with thick straps and a long band that reached her stomach below her ribs.

In her caption, she noted that the new SKIMS Bras collection would appear on her brand’s website on Tuesday, September 27 at 9 a.m. PT.

Sporty style: The shapewear mogul added poppers of a black sports bra with thick straps and a long band that reached her stomach
Sporty style: The shapewear mogul added poppers of a black sports bra with thick straps and a long band that reached her stomach
Coming soon: She noted that the new SKIMS Bras collection would appear on her brand's website on Tuesday, September 27 at 9 a.m. PT
Coming soon: She noted that the new SKIMS Bras collection would appear on her brand's website on Tuesday, September 27 at 9 a.m. PT

Sporty style: The shapewear mogul added poppers from a black sports bra with thick straps and a long band that reached down to her stomach. She noted that the new SKIMS Bras collection would appear on her brand’s website on Tuesday, September 27 at 9 a.m. PT.

While Kim got involved in advertising her latest line of bras, she also got stars from multiple generations to pose in the new looks.

Brooke Shields looked glamorous and channeled the 70s with her frizzy hair, posing dramatically in a beige flesh-colored bra with clearly defined cups.

“I can honestly say that these bras are something we can all feel confident and comfortable in,” she said on Instagram, adding that she was “honoured” to be involved in the campaign.

Comedian Chelsea Handler opted for a lighter cream of a similar design with more angled cups while showing off her curves.

Juliette Lewis looked slender as she lay on her side rocking a sleek black bralette and sporting long black-brown straight hair.

Glamorous: Kim got stars from several generations to pose in the new looks. Brooke Shields looked glamorous and channeled the '70s with frizzy hair, posing in a beige bra
Glamorous: Kim got stars from several generations to pose in the new looks. Brooke Shields looked glamorous and channeled the '70s with frizzy hair, posing in a beige bra

Glamorous: Kim got stars from several generations to pose in the new looks. Brooke Shields looked glamorous and channeled the ’70s with frizzy hair, posing in a beige bra

Showing Off: Comedian Chelsea Handler opted for a lighter cream of a similar design with more angled cups while showing off her curves
Showing Off: Comedian Chelsea Handler opted for a lighter cream of a similar design with more angled cups while showing off her curves

Showing Off: Comedian Chelsea Handler opted for a lighter cream of a similar design with more angled cups while showing off her curves

Relaxed: Juliette Lewis looked slim as she lay on her side rocking a sleek black bralette and sporting long black-brown straight hair
Relaxed: Juliette Lewis looked slim as she lay on her side rocking a sleek black bralette and sporting long black-brown straight hair

Relaxed: Juliette Lewis looked slim as she lay on her side rocking a sleek black bralette and sporting long black-brown straight hair

Rising Star: Pose's Indya Moore contorted herself by sitting back on a chair and resting her head against the backrest while wearing a sporty gray design
Rising star: Pose's Indya Moore contorted by sitting back on a chair and resting her head against the backrest while wearing a sporty gray design

Rising star: Pose’s Indya Moore contorted by sitting back on a chair and resting her head against the backrest while wearing a sporty gray design

Indya Moore from Pose squirmed herself by sitting back on a chair and resting her head against the backrest while wearing a sporty gray design.

The stars were among 50 women selected to advertise the bra collection, which Skims described as “timeless designs for women of all lifestyles and cultural backgrounds.”

SKIMS was founded in 2019 by Kim Kardashian and Jens Grede and was valued at an eye-watering $3.2 billion in January of this year.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

James Argent goes for a trip around…

Merry

Lorde’s sexy new look! The singer,…

Merry

Kendall Jenner highlights her tiny waist…

Merry
1 of 4,774

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More