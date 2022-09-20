Kim Kardashian puts on a busty display in sheer black bras for her upcoming SKIMS collection

She has been awash in controversy in recent months when her ex-husband Kanye West repeatedly attacked her on social media.

But Kim Kardashian put that behind her on Tuesday when she focused on business by showing off her latest SKIMS Bra collection.

The 41-year-old Kardashians star tried on some of her stylish black SKIMS bras in photos promoting the upcoming launch of the collection that she posted to her Instagram.

Joining the fun: Kim Kardashian, 41, joined 50 other models on Tuesday to show off some designs from her new SKIMS Bras collection on Instagram

Kim paired her latest set of skimpy tops with her classic high-waisted SKIMS leggings, which emphasized her slim waist and hourglass figure.

She emphasized an opaque black bra with a plunging neckline that showed off her cleavage.

The bra had slim straps, but Kim also emphasized a slightly more enveloping design with a thicker band underneath.

She opted for muted-toned makeup to keep the spotlight on her dark bras, and she sported long bleached blonde locks with her raven roots that graced her midsection.

Variety: In addition to more formal bras, Kim showed off more low-key models with more supportive straps and coverage

Revealing: In addition to the opaque designs, Kim unveiled a slightly more transparent bra with more separated, defined cups

Slim: She paired the looks with her black high-waisted SKIMS, which emphasized her recent weight loss and her slim waist

In addition to the opaque designs, Kim unveiled a slightly more transparent bra with more separated, defined cups.

Another photo of her in a concrete-floored room with a long strip of lighting and a mirror along the wall had the same bra design, but Kim suggestively placed her hands on her bust to preserve her modesty.

The image also highlighted her significant weight loss in recent months.

The shapewear tycoon completed her posts with poppers from a black sports bra with thick straps and a long band that reached her stomach below her ribs.

In her caption, she noted that the new SKIMS Bras collection would appear on her brand’s website on Tuesday, September 27 at 9 a.m. PT.

Sporty style: The shapewear mogul added poppers from a black sports bra with thick straps and a long band that reached down to her stomach. She noted that the new SKIMS Bras collection would appear on her brand’s website on Tuesday, September 27 at 9 a.m. PT.

While Kim got involved in advertising her latest line of bras, she also got stars from multiple generations to pose in the new looks.

Brooke Shields looked glamorous and channeled the 70s with her frizzy hair, posing dramatically in a beige flesh-colored bra with clearly defined cups.

“I can honestly say that these bras are something we can all feel confident and comfortable in,” she said on Instagram, adding that she was “honoured” to be involved in the campaign.

Comedian Chelsea Handler opted for a lighter cream of a similar design with more angled cups while showing off her curves.

Juliette Lewis looked slender as she lay on her side rocking a sleek black bralette and sporting long black-brown straight hair.

Glamorous: Kim got stars from several generations to pose in the new looks. Brooke Shields looked glamorous and channeled the ’70s with frizzy hair, posing in a beige bra

Showing Off: Comedian Chelsea Handler opted for a lighter cream of a similar design with more angled cups while showing off her curves

Relaxed: Juliette Lewis looked slim as she lay on her side rocking a sleek black bralette and sporting long black-brown straight hair

Rising star: Pose’s Indya Moore contorted by sitting back on a chair and resting her head against the backrest while wearing a sporty gray design

Indya Moore from Pose squirmed herself by sitting back on a chair and resting her head against the backrest while wearing a sporty gray design.

The stars were among 50 women selected to advertise the bra collection, which Skims described as “timeless designs for women of all lifestyles and cultural backgrounds.”

SKIMS was founded in 2019 by Kim Kardashian and Jens Grede and was valued at an eye-watering $3.2 billion in January of this year.