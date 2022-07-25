Kim Kardashian puts her jaw-dropping body on display as she models SKIMS Swims bikinis

Kim Kardashian gave fans a very sexy taste of the latest styles that make up her SKIMS Swim collection.

The reality star, 41, modeled a range of bikinis and bathing suits in video posted to her Instagram Stories on Monday.

Whatever she wore, whether it was a thong bikini or a more modest suit, there was no denying how amazing Kim looked in the skimpy styles.

Whether you were looking for something to lounge in or show off that summery body, Kim’s swimwear line had something for everyone.

Kim kicked off her mini fashion show with a range of sexy white bikinis that left little to the imagination.

“Okay, I’m going to try on the bathing suits for you, and this is our original tie and triangle top,” she explained. “And now I’m going to fit the mics for you so you can see the difference with the top,” she explained as she posed in her dressing room.

‘And this is one of our new styles. It’s the micro thong bottom and the micro triangle top,” she continued, modeling the seriously skimpy bikini.

“This is the thong, you can see it going higher in the front and it’s a thong in the back.

“I love white swimwear,” she added in a video of her wearing a white crop top and thong bottoms. “First of all, I like to stack it like that. With the little micro top and then the little tee on top, and this is our thong, it goes higher in the back than the last dippy.

“So you know that white swimsuits can be a little see-through. Our fabric is nice and thick and holds you in and it’s great, but it will get a little sheer. So, low or be prepared.’

She then changed into a considerably more modest black swimsuit.

“Okay, so I wanted to show you my favorite piece,” she began. “It’s the cover up and it’s the exact same fabric as the swimsuit and you can layer over it and swim under it or you can just wear this to the pool party and jump in the pool in this because it’s all made of the same clothing fabric.’

Kim then showed off one of the more eye-catching pieces in her collection, a long pair of black gloves.

‘Uh, and what’s really cute and these SWIM gloves. I wore gloves to the beach and everyone commented and asked how to get them. They are made of the same material as our swimming trunks.’

She then showed off the bubblegum pink bathing suits that lay on her floor.

‘Here are our three new pink bathing suits. We turned them all around and put the zippers in the front, and we cut it a little higher. So they can be worn as a bodysuit or bathing suit.’

She matched the bathing suits, which were significantly more modest than her bikinis, yet were sexy in their own way.

One of those suits featured a zipper in the front that Kim pulled down to show off her cleavage.

The swimwear Kim tried on will be released on June 28 and prices range from $36 to $108.

SKIMS, co-founded in 2019 by Kim Kardashian and Jens Grede, is the solution-oriented brand that makes underwear, loungewear and shapewear.

SKIMS sells directly through its website (SKIMS.com), as well as through select partnerships with retailers including Nordstrom, Selfridges, SSENSE, Net-a-Porter, Lane Crawford, Holt Renfrew and David Jones.

