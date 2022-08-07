Kim Kardashian puts her flawless complexion on display to promote SKKN by Kim…

Kim Kardashian showed off her flawless complexion to promote her SKKN by Kim brand Sunday.

The reality star, 41, appeared makeup-free when she shared three photos of her washing her face with products from her recently launched skincare line.

It comes after the beauty ended her nine-month romance with boyfriend Pete Davidson, 28, due to his “immaturity and young age.”

The entrepreneur styled her blonde bob in a bun at the nape of the neck and demonstrated the cleansing process with her pink, gel-manicured hands, writing on the SKKN by Kim Instagram page: “Soaking it all in (water drop emoji).”

The Kardashians star has kept her mum on her recently reported breakup with the comedian.

CNN reports that a source has confirmed the split, stating, “They broke up amicably this week due to distance and schedules.”

The former SNL star had been in Australia for several weeks to shoot the Wizards movie.

In addition to fighting long-distance while working on a project in Australia while she is based in the US, a source told Page sixthe reality star was “totally exhausted by this relationship and other things going on in her life.”

“Pete is 28 and Kim is 41 – they’re just in very different places right now,” the insider says.

They added: “Pete is completely spontaneous and impulsive and wants her to fly to New York, or wherever he is. But Kim has four children and it’s not that easy. She needs to focus on the kids.’

The former couple were first linked in October last year, weeks after she made her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live, where the now exes shared an on-screen kiss.

Pete has spent months filming his upcoming movie Wizards! in Australia, where Kim visited him in July for a romantic getaway in the Daintree Rainforest.

But their luxurious stay in a lavish five-star jungle “eco-lodge” apparently wasn’t enough to save the couple’s relationship.

The news of their split comes a day after a source told it People that the ‘long distance hasn’t been easy for Kim’ as Pete continued shooting Wizards! Abroad.

An insider has now explained that: e! News“They have a lot of love and respect for each other, but found that the long distance and their demanding schedules made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.”

Meanwhile, the Kardashian family is growing after Khloe Kardashian, 38, and her ex-partner, Tristan Thompson, 31, recently welcomed their second child, an unnamed baby boy, via surrogate. They also share a four-year-old daughter, True.