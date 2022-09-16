Kim Kardashian poses with Hillary Clinton and daughter Chelsea

Kim Kardashian promotes her appearance in a docuseries of Hillary Clinton and daughter Chelsea Clinton.

On Friday, the star of The Kardashians shared a photo of the trio together urging her 329 million followers to stream the series.

Kim captioned the photo, “I’m thrilled to be a part of Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton’s incredible journey to find out what it really means to have guts! Stream the docuseries now on @appletvplus @hillaryclinton.”

In 2019, Clinton, 47, and her daughter Chelsea, 42, created a book about many women who have achieved incredible achievements and overcome mountains of obstacles.

Their book included Coretta Scott King, Billie Jean King, Amy Schumer, and even Kim Kardashian;

Clinton recently got into an argument on Twitter with Laura Ingraham over their decision to let Queen Elizabeth II out of the project.

Ingraham felt the two were ignoring the monarch and made her feelings clear in a tweet to the former first lady.

Hillary Clinton just wrote a book about gutsy women. Guess which 96-year-old reigning monarch of 70 years didn’t include them?’ The news host tweeted.

The former first lady joked back: ‘Thanks for introducing #Gutsy, Laura.

‘A book is now turned over’ [Apple TV+] docuseries, it was challenging to decide who to show because — it’s true — there are just too many great women in the world,” Clinton added.

The former first lady also included a link to her series on Apple TV+.

Responding to criticism, Clinton said she left the monarch out because “there are just too many great women in the world”

Clinton’s response comes just days after she paid tribute to the Queen.

On the day of the monarch’s death, the former Secretary of State tweeted: “Few individuals in the history of mankind have led their people as steadfastly and gracefully as Queen Elizabeth. My condolences to all who mourn her passing and the end of an era today.”

After being criticized for not including the Queen on her show about “great women,” Clinton appeared on Deadline for an interview in which she talked about the monarch’s death and even called her “guts” despite her from her series. had refused.

The world lost a brave woman with the death of Queen Elizabeth. A woman who served her country with distinction and honor for 70 years, but even before that as a young woman during the war.

“Her sense of duty, honor and devotion are, I believe, real examples of virtue that we can all learn from in the future.” she told Deadline.