Kim Kardashian poses up against her custom Maybach in a VERY racy silver bodysuit

Kim Kardashian treated her Instagram followers to a new slideshow of sizzling snaps featuring her “favorite” habit Maybach.

The 41-year-old SKKN founder posed against the luxury vehicle as she bares her impressive gym-honed physique in a sassy silver bodysuit.

It had a bold belly cut that gave a glimpse of her toned abs and substantial underbust.

Strike a pose: Kim Kardashian treated her Instagram followers to a new slideshow of sizzling snaps featuring her ‘favorite’ custom Maybach

To complete the scantily clad look, the KUWTK alum threw on some futuristic shades that dominated her face.

The glasses reflected the blinding flash as Kim worked her angles for the camera.

She added height to her petite frame by styling her skimpy bodysuit with a pair of sexy silver heels that excite her legs.

Kim’s bleached blond hair was parted in the middle and fell in loose waves down her back.

Wow! The 41-year-old SKKN founder posed against the luxury vehicle as she bares her impressive gym-honed physique in a sassy silver bodysuit

Touch? Kim sat in the driver’s seat and pulled down the visor to see herself in the mirror

She leaned against her Maybach with her hands on the hood and her legs crossed for a blistering shot.

In another snap, the mom-of-four puckered her fat pout and made sure to tighten her already chiseled abs.

Kim sat in the driver’s seat and pulled down the visor to look at herself in the mirror.

Intergalactic: To complete the scantily clad look, the KUWTK alum threw on some futuristic shades that dominated her face

Blondie: Kim bleached blond hair parted in the middle and fell in loose waves down her back

Along with the photos of the headquarters, the CEO of SKIMS added some low-resolution photos that showed her in between poses.

One showed her makeup up close, while another seemed to show Kim in her element.

Low resolution: Along with the photos of the headquarters, the CEO of SKIMS has added some low resolution shots showing her between poses

Earlier in the day, Kim looked stunning as she promoted the launch of her “essential” bodysuits for her brand SKIMS.

The reality star donned one of her long-sleeved bodysuits, which are now for sale on her brand’s website.

She showed off her slim waist as she modeled an off-the-shoulder one-piece from her new collection, which comes in a variety of colors.

Own Best Ad: Earlier in the day, Kim looked stunning as she promoted the launch of her ‘essential’ bodysuits for her SKIMS brand

Two other pieces in the collection are a crew-neck, thin-strap bodysuit, which costs $68.

Another one-piece is a crew-neck, long-sleeved bodysuit, priced slightly higher at $78 for the extra material.

Kim modeled the off-the-shoulder long-sleeved bodysuit in onyx black, and can also be had for $78.

In addition to black, the collection includes a variety of other colours, such as marble white, mink and talc.

Beautiful: The reality star donned one of her long-sleeved bodysuits that are now for sale on her brand’s website

Kim’s silver-platinum hair was parted in the middle and brushed her shoulders into a stylish bob. With the lighting, her hair color seemed almost metallic gray.

A caption has been added to the SKIMS Instagram post to explain the collection in detail.

“Introducing new SKIMS solutions you’ll swear by: three all-new lightweight, second-skin bodysuits are here to keep you cool in the summer and comfortable in the fall.”

The caption concluded with a description that there are a total of three styles and four different colors to choose from.

Focus: Kim takes time to not only balance her busy work schedule, but also raise her four children, who she shares with her ex-husband, Kanye West; depicted in Skims

SKIMS was founded by Kim and officially launched in 2019. The brand sells a multitude of items, such as swimwear, clothing and loungewear.

The hardworking mom takes time to balance her business life and raise her four children who she shares with ex-husband, Kanye West, who is also going through Ye.

Kim recently split from Saturday Night Live star, Pete Davidson, earlier this month in August.

A source close to the couple at the time of the breakup explained to Us Weekly that the two are still on good terms.

“There was really no drama between them when they decided to split up,” the insider explains. “It was something they talked through; it wasn’t a sudden breakup.’

Single: The reality star and comedian, Pete Davidson, recently split, earlier this month in August; seen in april

Following her recent split, a source recently revealed to: e! News that Kim is ready to re-enter the dating world.

“Kim has said she’s ready to date, but it has to be the right person who understands her life,” the insider said.

“She’s not jeopardizing her freedom at the moment,” the source added, explaining that the entrepreneur feels comfortable waiting while he focuses on her work and her family.

The beauty stars in season two of the hit Hulu series, The Kardashians, which will premiere on the popular streaming site later next month on September 22.