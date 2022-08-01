Kim Kardashian poses in a see-through wet T-shirt and tiny bikini

Advertisement

Kim Kardashian was seen in a wet T-shirt over a white bikini as she splashed in the ocean this weekend.

The 41-year-old reality TV star wore a white shirt that read The Incredibles in blue, while adding a SKIMS SWIM top and briefs that hugged her slender hips.

The Hulu beauty enjoys a summer off from work while spending time with her four children she had with ex-husband Kanye West: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

This comes after North West mastered the TikTok Minion Makeup Challenge trend by turning Kim into a “Mommy Minion.”

Kim’s oldest daughter North West took to their shared TikTok account, @kimandnorth, to take on the “Minion Makeup Challenge.”

The makeup tutorial already has more than 15 million views and almost 4 million likes.

Nine-year-old West worked with a variety of colorful makeup palettes and tools and got to work with her canvas, her mother Kim’s face, and the final result has driven TikTok crazy.

Summer fun in the sun: Hulu beauty enjoys a summer off from work while spending time with her four children she had with ex-husband Kanye West

A boat in the distance: Kim seemed to be all alone – except for the photographer and the boat in the background

Known for her artistic talent, West masterfully took on the challenge that has become increasingly popular on TikTok by carefully curating and applying the perfect shade of yellow to her mother’s usually naturally glamorous face.

Kardashian aided the process by priming her face before West applied the bright yellow foundation.

With meticulous precision, West then drew the black wire frames of the signature Minions glasses and accentuated the look with the use of silver and white makeup to fully evoke the look of the Despicable Me Minions character’s faces.

To finish off the look, the young aspiring makeup artist applied a custom blended shimmery blue lip color to the Kardashians’ mouth.

Having fun with her daughter, Kardashian took it one step further, dressing in her version of the Minion denim uniform to complete her role-playing game.

A Closer Look: Kardashian dressed in her version of the Minion denim uniform to complete her role-playing game

The incredible transformation was revealed when Kardashian playfully made her signature kiss face and put on a peace sign while casually laying in her closet on a “Mommy Minion” sofa.

It’s safe to say North has nailed the look on her mom.

The Kardashians and Wests are huge fans of the Despicable Me franchise and have always shared their affinity for the characters on social media.

Effectively transforming her mother into a life-sized Minion for TikTok, it appears that North and Kim are enjoying mom-daughter time together, even amid the Kardashian’s incredibly busy business and legal ventures.

So much makeup: She seemed to use Kim’s sister Kylie Jenner’s eyeshadow kit from Kylie Cosmetics

The lips: The young makeup artist applied a custom lip color to Kardashian’s mouth; right she wears blue