Kim Kardashian picks up art supplies for nine-year-old daughter North West in Agoura Hills

Kim Kardashian looked like a doting mother when she took her daughter North West to pick up some art supplies in Agoura Hills, California, on Monday afternoon.

While supporting her nine-year-old’s latest artistic endeavor, the 42-year-old reality star wore a black zip-up jacket, a low-cut tank top and oversized sunglasses.

The beauty mogul, who recently returned from a visit to her boyfriend Pete Davidson in Australia, completed her look with tight black leggings and sneakers.

As they walked back to their car, the eldest child of SKIMS founder and Kanye West carried a large canvas of Fredrix Blue Label for acrylic, oil and alkyd paints.

For their laid-back outing, little North wore a baggy black T-shirt, burnt orange slacks and hair in braids.

In 2021, Kardashian shared an impressive painting her firstborn had created, sparking a debate over whether North had painted the scenic mountain landscape herself.

“My daughter and her best friend have taken a serious oil painting course where their talents and creativity are encouraged and nurtured,” Kardashian wrote on her Instagram Stories at the time.

The painting has been compared by some to a work of art allegedly created by famed TV artist Bob Ross.

Almost immediately, some on Twitter expressed disbelief that the painting was made by North.

After much discussion of the painting’s validity – with many comments suggesting that Kim’s child was not responsible for the painting – she added: ‘How dare you see children doing great things and then accuse them of NOT being great? !?!? !’

Please stop embarrassing yourself with the negativity and allow every child to be AMAZING!!! NORTH WEST PAINTED THAT PERIOTDDDDDABCDEFGZFDT!!!!!!!’

Others jumped to her defense, including Kim’s BFF Tracy Romulus and the daughter of the woman who taught North how to paint the artwork.

“I should be working but I can’t stop thinking how the Northwest didn’t paint this,” one wrote alongside a screenshot of the painting.

“You’re telling me North West is drawing here like she’s Bob Ross… and I’m still here drawing figures at 25?!?” another skeptical Twitter user posted.

Another chimed in: “Kim Kardashian’s kid didn’t paint this. You can even see the photo shop’s signature. And even if you didn’t, it’s Kim K, so you have to take everything she says with a pinch of salt.”

Some online critics even questioned North’s signature in the corner of the painting, claiming it was fake.

“When you zoom in, you see the border on the transparent ‘North =’,” one person commented, while another commented, “Why does it look like this when you zoom in… hmmm…”

However, others stated that the painting was certainly within the reach of a seven-year-old.

Kim’s friend Tracy Romulus, whose daughter Ryan is best friends with North, came to the E! star’s defense, revealing that their daughters are taking the same art class together.

She insisted that the artworks were original because students start from a blank canvas and spend weeks on it.

“I’ve got to respond, but mature adults put a lot of energy into whether my daughter and her best friend really painted the works we proudly shared as parents,” Romulus said on her Instagram stories.

Both girls are in art class together, learning oil painting techniques from an instructor.

“They work on one painting for weeks at a time and are incredibly proud of themselves when they finish a project.”

She added that the girls start with a blank canvas and “the works are original.”

‘They follow a curriculum, but the works are original, starting from a blank canvas and each child’s interpretation.’

Romulus called on people to stop spreading negativity and “doubting a child’s ability.”

Meanwhile, Camryn Frederickson took to TikTok to say that her mother was the art teacher who really taught North.

Frederickson revealed that her mother Celeste Astor Frederickson taught her to paint the exact same scene when she was also seven years old.

“This is me at age seven.” Camryn said, sending a photo of her posing next to the same lake and mountain scene.

“And this is the infamous painting.

“My mom taught me how to paint this and she taught North how to paint the same thing just two weeks ago.”

“She’s been an art teacher for 30 years and everyone who comes to her classes starts with the exact same painting they start out.”