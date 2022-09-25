Kim Kardashian oozes glamour after the D&G show with kids Saint, Chicago and Psalm during MFW

Kim Kardashian radiated Hollywood glamor on Saturday as she exited the Dolce & Gabbana SS23 show during Milan Fashion Week.

The reality personality, 42, was joined by three of her four children, holding hands with Saint, six, and Chicago, four, as she held three-year-old Psalm in her arms.

Dolce & Gabbana’s show featured their new collection, which was designed in collaboration with the star – who took to the catwalk to close out the show.

Kim wore a beautiful black dress embellished with embellishment, featuring a square neckline, thin straps and a slit around the back.

She paired the stunning look with black heeled boots that hung from her lower leg, before adding a statement cross necklace and matching earrings.

Her now platinum locks were bundled in a high beehive style bun, while two sections of hair were left straight down to frame her face.

The beauty added a glamorous makeup palette as she left the Sicilian piazza show with her family.

Saint and Psalm were both styled simply in monochromatic ensembles, while Chicago added a touch of glamor with a rhinestone corset and a detailed diamond handbag.

Kim’s sister Khloe also attended the show, wearing a black catsuit with rhinestone hotpants and a matching corset.

Her ombre blonde locks were styled in an ultra-tight bun, with two more long locks to fall.

The three children sat in the front row of the show alongside Kim’s oldest daughter North, nine, their grandmother Kris Jenner and Aunt Khloe.

Kim shares the four children with ex-husband Kanye West, and the couple officially dropped out of court earlier this year after six years of marriage.

Streamed live via Instagram, the show opened with dramatic lights flickering, paparazzi camera clicks and sound effects of “We love you Kim” screams, before a video exploded on a screen as the models took to the catwalk.

Kim capped it off and hit the runway with designers Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce.

The new collection was designed in collaboration with Kim, with the looks featuring a range of her signature corsets and distressed pieces – while models wore a ‘KIM’ choker when taking to the catwalk.

And if they post a limited collection on their website after the show, shoppers can now pick up a £150 Dolce & Gabbana t-shirt with a print of Kim eating pasta.

The collaboration, dubbed “Ciao, Kim,” has been teased via social media for the next few days — with a slew of vintage Hollywood-style ads featuring Kim.

She has once again blackmailed iconic actress Marilyn Monroe in the new campaign, even projecting her face onto the building of Dolce & Gabbana’s store in Milan.

And as the epitome of Italian glamour, an ad showed her peroxide-blonde hair bundled away as she ate a cone of traditional gelato, surrounded by hunting paparazzi.