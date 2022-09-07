Kim Kardashian ‘obsessed’ with MTV’s The Challenge: First trailer for docuseries debuts

In a true meta-moment, reality TV superstar Kim Kardashian shared her love for another reality TV show, in the first trailer for The Challenge: Untold History.

“I was obsessed,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star gushes in a 30-second teaser for the upcoming MTV documentary series to be released Wednesday.

In addition to a first look at the six-part series, MTV has released a September 21 premiere date, according to Variety.

“The Challenge is a dysfunctional, competitive guest camp,” jokes 18-time competitor Aneesa Ferreria in the clip.

The Challenge: Untold History dissects the reality mashup competition series that holds the record for longest-running reality show ever on television.

In the trailer, quick clips from the 500-plus episode show bring together the high-octane drama fans fans have come to know and love, including Kim Kardashian.

The show debuted in 1998 and initially brought together the casts of MTV’s biggest shows, Real World and Road Rules.

A whopping 37 seasons later, the down and dirty series has gone through massive changes from various titles to including contestants from multiple other shows.

According to MTV, the docuseries will “explore the conception, evolution and legacy of the legendary program.”

Former entrants, such as seven-time winner Johnny Bananas and fan favorite The Miz, will share firsthand what it was like behind the scenes.

Initially billed as Road Rules: All Stars, the show was then redesigned and reimagined as the Real World/Road Rules Challenge and is currently airing as The Challenge.

Wes Bergmann, Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, Mark Long, CT Tamburello, Darrell Taylor, Rachel Robinson, Laurel Stuckey and Kam Williams are among the cast in the document, alongside longtime host TJ Lavin, Variety reported.

Fans will learn the real behind-the-scenes stories of the people who lived through it — even through a hurricane once.

In addition to super fans like Kim K and castmates, producers, creators and media pundits will share their thoughts on the never-ending show.

The Challenge: Untold History premieres on MTV on September 21.