Kim Kardashian models a $33K diamond engagement ring

Kim Kardashian has for Tiffany & Co.

The 41-year-old blonde bombshell looked stunning as she went out of her way to show off the rock in images shared on Instagram on Tuesday.

This comes after she called her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson a ‘cutie’ during a conversation with Interview. And she also said that the comedian was a good man: “He’s literally such a good person, they don’t really make him fun anymore. I’m excited about what he’s going to do.”

Bling it on: Kim Kardashian modeled a $33K emerald-cut diamond engagement ring on her index finger for Tiffany & Co

This could be seen as Kim opening the door for a reconciliation. It was just five weeks ago that the SKIMS founder shocked fans by splitting from the SNL vet after they seemed very much in love.

In the new images, the beauty joined Tiffany & Co, which her boyfriend Beyoncé is modeling for with husband Jay Z.

Kim’s diamond ring is the Tiffany Novo emerald cut engagement ring with a Pavé Diamond Platinum Band which is valued at around $33,500 according to the brand’s website.

When Kim got engaged to Kanye West, she received a beautiful $1 million diamond ring from designer Lorraine Schwartz.

In the new images, the selfish author also had bracelets of the same brand.

Bling bling for this model: The 41-year-old blonde bombshell looked stunning as she went out of her way to show off the rock in images shared on Instagram on Tuesday

The ex: This comes after she called her ex Pete Davidson a “darling.” And she also said that the comedian was a good man: “He’s literally such a good person, they don’t really make him fun anymore. I’m excited about what he’s going to do.” Seen in August

Kim looked very slim in a metal suit that showed off her tight arms and legs. Metallic boots that appeared to be made of hard material went over her knees.

The Hulu star wore her dyed hair over her shoulders while showing off her dark roots.

She sat in a gray room as well as on a hardwood floor for the photo shoot.

These new Instagram photos have been shared amid a brewing controversy.

Her ex Ray J sticks to his claims that it was Kris Jenner’s idea to release the sex tape of him and her daughter Kim in 2007.

A Closer Look: She Also Had Three Tiffany & Co Diamond Bracelets

The 41-year-old singer shared a flood of Instagram posts on Saturday showing that he had threatened to sue both reality TV stars for defamation, along with a video warning: “You’ve got f***** with the wrong person.’

Ray J — born William Ray Norwood Jr — unleashed his rant after Kris, 66, took a lie detector test Thursday on The Late Late Show With James Cordon, denying she helped Kim release the sex tape.

He raged in one of his lengthy Instagram posts: ‘YOU f***** with THE WRONG BLACK MAN krisjenner @kimkardashian.

‘I GIVE UP*** HOW OLD THIS S*** IS!! WHAT YOU TRY ME TO DO IS NEARLY INHUMAN AND BAD AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL – F*** THIS IS JUST RACIST – THIS IS WRONG TO DO SOMEONE – YOU THINK YOU. CAN ONLY F*** PEOPLE OVER AND GET AWAY WITH IT FOREVER!!!’

She really wants to show it off: Kim went out of her way to get this beautiful rock

He also raved about John Grogan, the administrator of Kris’ lie detector test: “John Grogan is fake. He’s not a polygraph examiner.

It is known quite accurately as the polygraph parasite. …THIS IS THE GUY KRIS JENNER WHO TOOK HER LIES DETECTOR TEST TO LOOK TO ME LIKE A LIAR! AND EVEN MORE FRIENDLY IS THAT IT JUST ALLOWED THIS TO HAPPEN!!’

Ray J also claimed that Kris and Kim “stole all that money” from his sister Brandy and their mother, Sonja Norwood, in a clear reference to a 2008 lawsuit Sonja, 71, filed against Kim and her siblings Khloé Kardashian , Kourtney Kardashian and Rob Kardashian.

A Petite Suit: Kim looked very slim in a metallic suit that showed off her tight arms and legs. Metallic boots that appeared to be made of hard material went over her knees. The Hulu star wore her dyed hair over her shoulders while showing off her dark roots

In her lawsuit, Sonja alleged that the Kardashian family fraudulently charged more than $120,000 (£103,000) on an American Express card owned by the Norwoods, and that the lawsuit was settled out of court in 2009.

One Wish singer Ray J later posted a 44-minute video that he said showed “evidence” that Kim and her mother were involved in distributing the tape.

He also claimed that there were three different sex tapes instead of just one.

Not a lucky man: These new Instagram photos have been shared amid a brewing controversy. Her ex Ray J sticks to his claims that it was Kris Jenner’s idea to release the sex tape of him and her daughter Kim in 2007

It comes after a May interview with the Daily Mail, in which Ray J claimed Kim had “jumped at the idea” of a leak after proposing it.

“I felt suicidal (after the tape went public) because when you know something is real and it’s true and you watch an entire family build an empire based on a lie they created. It’s heartbreaking and disrespectful to all entertainers who are honest and true to their craft.

“For me, I was walking on eggshells thinking I’d get in trouble for telling the truth and I’ve stuck with that for the past 14 years and watched them humiliate me. They celebrate my destruction.’

Kris and Kim have not yet publicly commented on Ray J’s outbursts.