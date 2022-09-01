Kim Kardashian looks stylish in a long yellow-and-black dress while in the snow

<!–

Balenciaga unveiled its Winter 2022 ad campaign with Kim Kardashian on Wednesday.

Set against a snowy landscape with an endless backdrop of birch trunks, the 41-year-old powerhouse model looked stylish in the ready-to-wear collection.

The 360 ​​collection was first introduced by Balenciaga’s Creative Director Demna during Paris Fashion Week in March.

Outfitted in a deep blue draped cycling dress with a yellow and gold floral design, the Creative Director’s muse looked savage in the released photos.

With her hands on her hips and feet shoulder-width apart, Kardashian stared blankly at the camera as black sunglasses covered her eyes.

With the large chain bag made from black milled calf leather and aged gold hardware now only available for pre-order, the mogul has modeled the designs perfectly.

This comes after news that Davidson is “focusing on himself” following his split from Kardashian.

The 28-year-old comedian and Kim, 41, recently reflected on their romance after nine months together, and Pete is now trying to “make herself happy.”

A source told Us Weekly: “Pete is now focusing on himself and his career and trying to make himself happy.

“He’s got a huge career ahead of him and a lot of irons in the fire station ‘SNL’.”

Kim, on the other hand, is said to be “open to dating again.”

More for the brand: And on Wednesday, Kim was seen in a blue dress with a black bag

Looks like she’s from Mars: she added silver thin sunglasses that gave her a futuristic look

The brunette beauty – who has North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, with ex-husband Kanye West – is already looking to get back into the dating scene.

A source recently said: “Kim is definitely open to dating again and her friends and family would love to set her up and think it’s so much fun.” Kim also leans on her family since her divorce from Pete.

The insider said: ‘Kim has been doing surprisingly well since her split from Pete.

The finished product: Here’s a look at her ad shot outside with inky clouds above it

“She relied on her family when needed and leaned on them for support. She immerses herself completely in her work to keep herself busy and take her mind off the breakup.”

Meanwhile, the move to take time for their high-profile romance is said to have been a “mutual decision.”

An insider also stressed that a reconciliation is an unlikely prospect, admitting it’s “not in the cards right now.”

The source said: ‘It was an amicable break. They had briefly talked about ending their relationship. It wasn’t sudden.

“And it was a mutual decision. Getting back together is out of the question now.’

Also this week, Kim shared a heartfelt note in honor of her late friend Miami businessman JR Ridinger.

Kim wrote, “Memories were what you both were best at. Experiences for everyone, a place where everyone felt so loved and special. The memories I will have with JR and you @lorenridinger will last a lifetime. My heart breaks for you @amberridinger. JR will be so missed. I will always be there for you guys. I love you so much.’

JR died of a pulmonary embolism at age 63 while on a yacht in Croatia, his wife Loren wrote on Facebook.