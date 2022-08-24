Kim Kardashian looks out of this world in a skimpy silver monokini in sexy new video

<!–

Kim Kardashian flashed a big underbust in a sassy silver monokini in a new video, posted to her Instagram on Wednesday, in which she posed atop her car.

Putting on a very busty display in her skimpy metal leotard, the 41-year-old reality star was able to tweak her futuristic silver Yeezy shades before taking them off.

After setting up a storm in front of a white car, she got behind the wheel and made unwavering eye contact with the camera as she listened to Beyoncé’s hit Alien Superstar.

While she hugged and looked like she just was Blasted to Earth on a UFO, the SKIMS founder showed off her incredibly taut stomach in her midriff-bare garment.

The mother of four’s platinum blonde hair fell in loose curls over her shoulders as she stood proudly in a pair of lace-up shoes.

Her friend Nicole Williams English commented “HOT” with a single green alien emoji.

Her latest social media post comes after she was accused of violating California’s drought restrictions, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Kim and her sister Kourtney, 41, are among more than 2,000 customers who have received “overage reports” from the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District, which regulates water in the area where they live.

The announcements mean the sisters have exceeded 150% of their monthly water budget at least four times since the agency declared a drought emergency late last year.

As a result, their properties are now subject to the installation of flow limiters, which can reduce showers to a trickle and prevent lawn sprinklers from doing their job.

Kim is accused of exceeding her water budget by 232 thousand gallons in June for her home and the adjacent plot of land she bought that lies between her home and ex-husband Kanye West’s.

Records show Kourtney, 43, went over her budget by 101 thousand gallons.

Other celebrities who have been caught using more water than their allotted water budgets include Kevin Hart and Sylvester Stallone.

Gabrielle Union and her husband, NBA star Dwyane Wade have also been quoted. The couple said they have been working with authorities to resolve the issue and have addressed issues with their pool and lawn.

