Kim Kardashian looks like a Barbie in a pink mini dress

Kim Kardashian tried a new look when she appeared on Instagram Monday afternoon.

The 41-year-old reality TV diva resembled a Barbie doll as she wore a sexy pink camo one-shoulder mini dress that made the most of her tiny 26-inch waist, with Perspex heels. Kanye West’s ex was also holding a very small black purse.

“Balenci Barbie,” wrote the vet Keeping Up With the Kardashians in her caption.

Kim was seen in the walk-in closet of her mansion in Hidden Hills, California, with racks of beige clothing in the background.

The selfish author’s dress was Balenciaga and very small because it had one belt and a hem that ended well above the knee, showing his tight legs.

Kim’s heels also looked like typical Barbie heels; they were slip-on and small with a clear strap.

Khloe and Kourtney’s sister was also holding a micro wallet in black.

What looked very different was her hair. Kim usually wears her locks straight or smooth back.

Her inspiration: Barbie is known for wearing pink mini dresses with high heels. Kim seems to be caught up in the new Barbie trend which is all pink

Here she borrowed an Ivana Trump style where the locks were piled high and flowed down in big curls. It looked a bit like a bouffant that was popular in the 1960s.

But it also looked a bit inspired by Wilma Flintstones on the popular 1960s animated series The Flintstones.

She had a lot of nice comments on her Instagram page.

Sister Kylie Jenner said, “Love,” while her close friend Olivia Pierson said, “So beautiful.”

Vanessa Bryant shared a red heart and Gretchen Rossi added three hearts and four fire emojis.

Selfie Lover: She Was Seen With Phone In Hand While A Friend Takes Additional Photos

This post comes amid claims that her ex Pete Davidson is “focusing on himself” following his bombshell split.

The 28-year-old comedian and Kim recently ended their romance after nine months together, and Pete is now trying to “make himself happy.”

A source told Us Weekly: “Pete is now focusing on himself and his career and trying to make himself happy.

“He’s got a huge career ahead of him and a lot of irons in the fire station ‘SNL’.”

Kim, on the other hand, is said to be “open to dating again.”

The brunette beauty – who has North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, with ex-husband Kanye West – is already looking to get back into the dating scene.

A source recently said: “Kim is definitely open to dating again and her friends and family would love to set her up and think it’s so much fun.”

Kimhas also leans on her family since her divorce from Pete.

The insider said: ‘Kim has been doing surprisingly well since her split from Pete.

“She relied on her family when needed and leaned on them for support. She immerses herself completely in her work to keep herself busy and take her mind off the breakup.”

Meanwhile, the move to take time for their high-profile romance is said to have been a “mutual decision.”

An insider also stressed that a reconciliation is an unlikely prospect, admitting it’s “not in the cards right now.”

The source said: ‘It was an amicable break. They had briefly talked about ending their relationship. It wasn’t sudden.

“And it was a mutual decision. Getting back together is out of the question now.’