Kim Kardashian looks comfortable in black-and-white outfit as she arrives for dinner at Nobu

Kim Kardashian looked at ease as she arrived in Malibu for dinner Friday night.

The reality star, 41, wore an oversized black and white Balenciaga shirt with matching pants and black sneakers as she got out of her car for dinner after the basketball game with her daughter North West, nine, along with friends and family.

North and her teammate were dressed in matching gray and black uniforms.

A photo from Rob Kardashian’s Instagram page indicates that Kim, her children and a number of cousins ​​showed up in the stands to watch the match.

There were two Go North banners written on the page showing the doting mom and her mini entourage in the cheering section.

Khloe Kardashian, 38, sits behind her older older sister, calls and puts on a peace sign.

The founder of Good American recently shared on her Instagram stories that her daughter, True, 4 would be entering kindergarten soon.

With a photo showing three monogrammed backpacks and pencil cases, single mom Stoney Clover thanks for the school supplies and writes “OMG I’m so not ready for this”

The Kardashians star went on a short social media break after the news that she and ex-partner Tristan Thompson were expecting a second child, a boy, via surrogate mother.

The influencer has yet to publicly confirm the upcoming arrival.

She has returned to Instagram with vengeance and has posted several bathing suit photos, including a sweet photo with her daughter.

“Me and my best girl make the best memories. I will forever have your back, my angel girl,” she wrote.