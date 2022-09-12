Kim Kardashian lists for sale her Hidden Hills ranch home asking $5.3M

<!–

Kim Kardashian has put her Hidden Hills, California ranch up for sale for $5.3 million.

The 41-year-old reality star’s four-bedroom, four-bathroom residence spans 3,874 square feet across 1.5 acres.

Built in 1957, the double-lot home includes a garage that can accommodate four vehicles, as well as a barn with four stables, according to Soil.

The star was captured last week at the Hammerstein Ballroom in NYC for a FENDI show

The ranch house is located near Kim’s main home, a $60 million mansion she used to share with ex-husband Kanye West.

The home’s kitchen is centered around an island with granite countertops, dining area and stainless steel appliances.

A family room in the townhouse has beamed ceilings and wooden floors with large windows and a fireplace.

The main bedroom in the house also has a fireplace encased in stone.

The luxury Southern California home has a pool flanked by rocks

The house has a fireplace in a brick wall in the family room

A dining room adjoins the backyard of the opulent house

The outdoor area of ​​the house features a swimming pool with a spa and a patio with built-in barbecue.

The property also includes a bonus room with an office space.

Kardashian bought the property in October 2019 for $1.6 million.

The offer comes as Kardashian — who is mother to North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, with West — puts another apartment she owns on the market in Calabasas.

The reality TV family’s principal real estate agent, Compass’ Tomer Fridman, has the list.

The double lot house was built in 1957 and includes a barn with four stables

Kardashian bought the property in October 2019 for $1.6 million