Kim Kardashian lists for sale her Hidden Hills ranch home asking $5.3M

US
By Jacky

Kim Kardashian offers her Hidden Hills ranch home for sale, asking for $5.3 million…3,874 square foot home has four bedrooms

  • The 41-year-old reality star’s residence has four bedrooms and four bathrooms
  • It occupies 3,874 square feet over 1.5 acres
  • It includes a garage that can accommodate four vehicles, as well as a barn with four stables
  • The house with double lot was built in 1957
  • A family room has beamed ceilings and wooden floors with a fireplace
  • Kardashian bought the property in October 2019 for $1.6 million

By Adam S. Levy for Dailymail.com

Published: 23:32, September 12, 2022 | Updated: 23:33, September 12, 2022

Kim Kardashian has put her Hidden Hills, California ranch up for sale for $5.3 million.

The 41-year-old reality star’s four-bedroom, four-bathroom residence spans 3,874 square feet across 1.5 acres.

Built in 1957, the double-lot home includes a garage that can accommodate four vehicles, as well as a barn with four stables, according to Soil.

Latest: Kim Kardashian, 41, has placed her ranch in Hidden Hills, California for $5.3 million

The star was captured last week at the Hammerstein Ballroom in NYC for a FENDI show

The ranch house is located near Kim’s main home, a $60 million mansion she used to share with ex-husband Kanye West.

The home’s kitchen is centered around an island with granite countertops, dining area and stainless steel appliances.

A family room in the townhouse has beamed ceilings and wooden floors with large windows and a fireplace.

The main bedroom in the house also has a fireplace encased in stone.

The reality star's four-bedroom, four-bathroom residence spans 3,874 square feet over 1.5 acres

The luxury Southern California home has a pool flanked by rocks

A family room in the townhouse has beamed ceilings and wooden floors with large windows and a fireplace

The house has a fireplace in a brick wall in the family room

A dining room adjoins the backyard of the opulent house

The home's kitchen is centered around an island with granite countertops, dining area and stainless steel appliances

The outdoor area of ​​the house features a swimming pool with a spa and a patio with built-in barbecue.

The property also includes a bonus room with an office space.

Kardashian bought the property in October 2019 for $1.6 million.

The offer comes as Kardashian — who is mother to North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, with West — puts another apartment she owns on the market in Calabasas.

The reality TV family’s principal real estate agent, Compass’ Tomer Fridman, has the list.

The master bedroom in the house also has a fireplace encased in stone

The double lot house was built in 1957 and includes a barn with four stables

Kardashian bought the property in October 2019 for $1.6 million

The house has an equestrian center with four stalls and other amenities

