Kim Kardashian lifts her shirt to flash her BRA as she talks up new SKIMS cotton fleece collection

Kim Kardashian flashed her taut stomach in a new Insta Story shared on Tuesday.

The 41-year-old reality TV star showed off her new SKIMS cotton fleece collection while sitting in her walk-in closet.

“These new SKIMS sweat shorts, this is what I’ve always wanted from SKIMS,” she said. notes that the new fabric is softer and thinner than ever and she is “obsessed” with the feel.

Show: Kim Kardashian flashed her toned stomach and light beige bra in a new Insta Story shared on Tuesday

Showing off a lot: it looked like she was showing off her bra or bare skin in this image

She said she’s shed sweat before, but this material is lighter, softer and thinner.

The star said it feels “vintage” and “so good.”

And then the siren said she was in love with the phrase, “So good, I’m obsessed.”

On Monday, Kim posed with her two new best friends for a new SKIMS launch.

The TV personality wore her blonde hair down while wearing the comfy-looking clothes while munching on potato chips.

The new friends are Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro, who have been close to Kim for over a year. They are also friends with Kim’s sister Khloe.

She also has great legs! She flashed her tight thighs in this shot for SKIMS

Her BFFs for 2022: Kardashian posed with her two new best friends for another SKIMS launch

Easy Kim: The 41-year-old Siren wore her blonde hair down while wearing the comfy-looking clothes while munching on potato chips

‘COMING SEPTEMBER 14: COTTON FLEECE. Don’t sweat it! Your new casual uniform will drop out Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET,” Kim wrote.

And she made it clear who was who.

From left to right: @OliviaPierson wears the Crewneck Sweatshirt and Jogger in Heather Grey. @kimkardashian wears the Crewneck Sweatshirt and Jogger in Light Heather Grey. @NatalieHalcro is wearing the Bralette and Short in Heather Grey.’

Beautiful friends: And she made it clear who was who. From left to right: @OliviaPierson wears the Crewneck Sweatshirt and Jogger in Heather Grey. @kimkardashian wears the Crewneck Sweatshirt and Jogger in Light Heather Grey. @NatalieHalcro wears the Bralette and Short in Heather Grey’

Fresh: ‘COMING SEPTEMBER 14: COTTON FLEECE. Don’t sweat it! Your new casual uniform will drop on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET,” Kim wrote

She sure looks good: Olivia, left, looks a bit like Kim’s sister Khloe

On her SKIMS page, Kim was seen alone on a couch.

‘Get ready to curl up in Cotton Fleece, a fresh lineup of perfectly oversized and fitted styles made from the softest, cloud fleece. Drops Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET,” her SKIMS Instagram read.

“@KimKardashian is wearing the Pullover Hoodie and Short and Slouch Sock in Light Heather Grey.”

This comes after she partied with Beyonce for her birthday. Khloe was by her side for the bash.