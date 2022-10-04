Kim Kardashian knows when to drop a podcast

We’ve got a lot of juicy stuff to dig into today – Audacy is reportedly looking for Cadence13 to save his NYSE listing, The morning toast gets a new ad sales partner and a rebrand, and Rachel Maddow joins the growing roster of talent dumping TV for podcasting. Oh, and Kim K dropped her podcast the same day the SEC dropped the news that she had agreed to a million-dollar settlement over allegations of illegally promoting crypto.

Report: Audacy Investigates Cadence13 Sales

Audacy is in financial trouble and may need to sell podcast network Cadence13 to get out. While its competitors iHeartMedia and Cumulus have also suffered economic damage this year, Audacy has been trading below $1 since early July, meaning it is at risk of being delisted by the New York Stock Exchange. According to a report of axiosthe audio company has hired bankers to look for a buyer for Cadence13 for a quick influx of cash.

“We do not comment on rumors of this nature. We remain absolutely committed to growing our podcasting business as evidenced by the investments we have made in our studios, content and talent,” said Ashok Sinha, an Audacy spokesperson.

Audacy has acquired Cadence13, home of hits like We can do hard things with Glennon Doyle and Fly on the wall with Dana Carvey and David Spadein two phases in 2017 and 2019. The 2019 deal, in which Audacy acquired full ownership of the studio, upgraded Cadence13 $44 million. axios reports that it wants to sell the studio for double that amount, which would be worth more than Audacy as a whole. Even as one of the top three radio companies in the country, Audacy currently has a market cap of just $61 million.

Rachel Maddow also trades TV for podcasting

Maybe it’s not just a comedy trend. Following the longtime MSNBC host’s decision to cut its broadcast schedule to just one day a week, Rachel Maddow Launches New Limited Series Podcast for the network. Rachel Maddow presents: Ultra will follow the Great Sedition Trial of 1944, which exposed the Nazi-backed plot by sitting members of the US Congress to install a fascist regime. The eight-part show kicks off on October 10.

It’s the first major project announced since Maddow said she would step back from the daily grind to pursue lengthy content for the network. It’s not that surprising that it’s a podcast since she previously produced Tasman, a podcast based on her book about Spiro Agnew. But I think it also speaks to the way podcasting in particular has changed the options available to personalities like Maddow and, for that matter, Trevor Noah.

Even ten years ago, having a daily TV show was the gold standard — it was the premium vehicle for multi-million dollar influence and paydays. But if cutting cord continues‘, cable doesn’t have the shine it once had. And why spend ten (or more) hours a day in the studio five days a week when you can earn just as much money and reach as many people (if not more) by recording a podcast twice a week from house and maybe add the occasional streaming special. Conan O’Brien doesn’t seem to regret moving away from linear (nor would I if I sold my company) to SiriusXM for $93 million). In his announcement last week, Trevor Noah made it clear that: he is leaving The daily show to be free to pursue other things like his lucrative stand-up tours, and I’ll bet a podcast deal is on the way too.

The trend is most pronounced in late night comedy, but keep an eye on the broadcast news. Maddow’s move for flexibility reminds me of The Departure of Emily Maitlis as the main host of BBCs news evening to co-host the current affairs podcast The newsagents for the British radio station LBC. While there are quirks to her situation (BBC is much more restrictive than MSNBC in terms of partisan speech and outside earnings for the hosts), the fact that Maitlis was willing to trade one of the most prominent spots on TV for podcasting for where the industry is on the move.

Best media adds The morning toast to his selection

Or the toastas the celebrity news podcast is now called (not to be confused with the toast, which was once a very good website). The deal gives Dear Media exclusive advertising sales rights to Claudia and Jackie Oshry’s show and will give the sisters advice on content development and social strategy. As part of the deal, Dear Media is also investing in the Oshry sisters’ direct-to-consumer cocktail brand, Spritz Society.

It’s the latest high-profile hit for Dear Media, which recently launched Back to the beach with Kristin and Stephena show that was so popular that Joe Rogan was briefly dethroned on Spotify (it’s kind of normalized in ratings since then, but still tops the movie and TV shows).

The Oshry sisters appear to have recovered from their 2018 scandal when it was revealed that their mother is none other than… anti-Muslim extremist Pamela Geller. While listeners have been frustrated by the pair’s unwillingness to expose Geller’s views, their audience has only grown. the toast consistently ranks in the top 100 shows on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, and as I reported in June, Spotify (secretly) signed the pair up for a Spotify Live show called Break breadwhich concluded its first season in August.

Dear Media is not without its own controversies. The skinny confidential him and her podcastwhich is hosted by Dear Media CEO Michael Bosstick and his wife, Lauryn Evarts Bosstick, was indicated by Bloomberg to charge for brand interviews without properly disclosing to listeners that the gigs were sponsored. The company has since started adding disclosures.

Spotify launches long-awaited Kim Kardashian podcast

Spotify has launched after announcing a deal with Kim Kardashian over two years ago Kim Kardashian’s The System: The Case of Kevin Keith. The show examines the shaky 1994 murder conviction of Kevin Keith, whose family has worked for decades to clear his name (sound familiar?). The new show is already sixth on Spotify’s podcast chart.

Even with the two-year delay, the podcast’s timing is smart. The dismissal of Adnan Syed’s case last month renewed interest in (and downloads for) serial and sparked discussion about how true crime podcasts can (or fail to) address the shortcomings of the criminal justice system. The show also fell the same day the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced that Kardashian had agreed to a $1.26 million settlement after being accused of illegally promoting cryptocurrency. I may not be a fan of Kim K, but I admit she is a marketing genius.