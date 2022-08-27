Kim Kardashian kills it in an all-black ensemble as she poses with Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro

<!–

Kim Kardashian looked stunning on Wednesday as she donned an all-black ensemble for her sister Kylie’s cosmetic launch party.

Sharing snaps from before the star-studded bash on Instagram on Friday, the reality star, 41, posed alongside friends Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro.

With the bold caption “Can’t get to your level, we’re past that,” the trio set off a storm as they lay sprawled across a wooden table.

Sporting a form-fitting jumpsuit with a sleeveless design and an open back, Kim showed off her hourglass frame in the issue.

She paired it with a pair of thigh-high boots from high-end brand Vetements, with Snoop Dog’s face printed on one side.

Her platinum locks were pulled back into a sleek ponytail, while the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shielded her eyes with dark sunglasses.

Kim went for a full palette of dark eye makeup, accessory with statement gold earrings.

To make sure she got that perfect shot, the firecracker lay across the wooden table for the snaps, even rolling over on her stomach.

Meanwhile, influencer Olivia stood to her left as she combined the same energy in an all-black number – consisting of a black maxi dress with hip cutouts and a jacket on top.

She added black open-toed heels while letting her bright blonde locks down in a voluminous style.

While her niece Natalie added a pop of color to the trio, she went for a deep pink tie-dye maxi dress with a figure-hugging fit and a ruffled design.

The model had let her deep locks down and ran her hands through them while her makeup matched the number.

The photos were taken before heading to Kylie’s launch party for her cosmetic brand’s Lip Blush Lip Kits.

The event was in partnership with makeup retailer Ulta Beauty, one of the select retailers that sells Kylie Cosmetics in-store.

And Kim made a stylish exit, making sure to show off her outfit when she got home in her car — opening the vehicle’s door after it closed to give onlookers another peek at her ensemble.