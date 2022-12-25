Kim Kardashian kicks off Christmas weekend by taking her three younger children to Calabasa’s dinner party

Kim Kardashian kicked off the Christmas weekend Friday night by taking her three younger children to dinner in the family enclave of Calabasas.

The reality TV superstar shares North, nine, Saint, seven, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, with her third ex-husband Kanye West.

Her favorite restaurant was the new Crossroads Kitchen location, whose original property counted Kim’s brother-in-law Travis Barker as an investor.

Party of four: Kim Kardashian kicked off the Christmas weekend Friday night by taking her younger three children to dinner in the family enclave of Calabasas

Travis helped fund the first Crossroads on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, and now the vegan business has expanded to the Calabasas Commons.

The Commons is an upscale outdoor shopping center owned by local billionaire Rick Caruso, who unsuccessfully ran for mayor of Los Angeles this year.

For her last leggy performance there, Kim modeled a crop top that showed off the chiseled midriff she’s achieved after her amazing weight loss this year.

The global style icon lost 16 pounds in just three weeks to fit the real ‘Happy Birthday Mr. President’s dress by Marilyn Monroe for the Met Gala in May.

Family matters: The reality TV superstar shares North, nine, Saint, seven, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, with her third ex-husband Kanye West

All in the family: Her favorite restaurant was the new Crossroads Kitchen location, whose original property counted Kim’s brother-in-law Travis Barker as an investor

About the city: For her last leggy appearance there, Kim modeled a crop top that showed off the chiseled midriff she’s achieved after her amazing weight loss this year

She continued to lose weight, revealing shortly after that she had lost 21 pounds since starting the effort.

During her last sighting, she let go of her luxurious blonde locks and, despite it being dark outside, wore enormous black sunglasses.

As she crossed the parking lot, she lovingly took her youngest daughter in her arms and Chicago excitedly pointed to something that had caught her attention.

Travis joined the Kardashian family this year when he married Kim’s oldest sister Kourtney Kardashian at a chateau in Portofino, Italy.

Baby mine: As she crossed the parking lot, she lovingly took her youngest daughter in her arms and Chicago excitedly pointed to something that had caught her attention

Meanwhile, Kim left her children’s father in February 2021 and has engaged in multiple public feuds with her in the intervening time.

Kanye is currently seeing his career implode after a series of anti-Semitic outbursts, including a vow to go ‘death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE’.

In response to the scandal, Kim issued a statement of solidarity with the Jewish community, stating, “Hate speech is never okay or excusable.”

End of the road: Meanwhile, Kim left the father of her children in February 2021 and in the intervening time he engaged in multiple public feuds with her

Details: Three weeks ago, as Kanye’s demise continued, TMZ revealed that he and Kim had finally come to a divorce settlement

Sorted: Kanye has to pay Kim a whopping $200,000 a month in child support, and they’re all supposed to have equal access to their little ones

Busy weekend: Kim’s Friday night outing with her three younger children takes place the night before she glams up with North to head to the family’s star-studded Christmas Eve party

Three weeks ago, as Kanye’s downfall continued, TMZ revealed that he and Kim had finally come to a divorce settlement.

Kanye has to pay Kim a whopping $200,000 a month in child support, and they’re all supposed to have equal access to their little ones.

Kim’s Friday night outing with her three younger children takes place the night before she cast a spell on North to go to the family’s star-studded Christmas party.

Looking ahead to the Christmas weekend: While the party is traditionally hosted by family matriarch Kris Jenner, the party has since fallen into the hands of her various daughters

Goodies: Kim and her little ones were seen popping open the trunk of the car, revealing some tantalizing seasonal accessories inside

Though traditionally thrown by family matriarch Kris Jenner, the party has since fallen into the hands of her various daughters.

This year’s hostess was Kourtney teaming up with Travis, and the pair pulled out all the stops to deliver a baroque display with deep red Christmas trees.

North was allowed to deliver a karaoke duet with Sia on the latter’s song Snowfall, with the pop star dressed in a costume reminiscent of a Russian snow maiden.

Sensational year: After the Met Gala, Kim continued to lose weight, revealing shortly after that she had lost 21 pounds since starting the venture

A family affair: Kim married the father of her children in Florence in 2014 and left him last year after months of rumors that their relationship was on the rocks

Chockablock: Kim’s headline year included her split from Saturday Night Live lothario Pete Davidson after a nine-month romance