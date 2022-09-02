Kim Kardashian joins Ashton Kutcher as a guest for his new Peloton workout series

Kim Kardashian made an appearance in Ashton Kutcher’s new Peloton series, Our Future Selves, in a teaser video shared on Instagram earlier Thursday.

The short clip shows the stunning reality star, 41, joining her close friend, along with instructor and Peloton VP, Robin Arzon.

The That ’70s Show alum, 44, expressed his excitement at having the TV personality as a guest on the series, stating that his “excitement level” was an 11.

Peloton VP, Robin, shared the teaser on her main Instagram page, showing a snippet of Kim’s time on an episode of the show.

At the beginning of the video, Ashton could be heard expressing his excitement at having Kim on the series. “My friend Kim is here. I’m really looking forward to having a conversation with her.”

As the video went on, you could see Ashton watching Kim as they prepared for the elaborate routine, jokingly saying, “You showed up. You don’t even run.’

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star kept up the humor, replying, “Not me.”

Kim was seen in all-black track clothes, while Ashton donned white gym shorts along with a T-shirt with Team Thorn printed on the front to show his support for his charity.

Robin was later told to have the reality star as a guest on the episode. “I love Kim K!”

The motivated instructor added: “She dismantles and destroys the idea that you have to stay in their job.”

The clip showed the trio working through a routine intended to prepare for the upcoming 2022 TCS New York City Marathon that will take place on November 6 in the fall.

Ashton seemed impressed with how well Kim kept up with the routine with ease. ‘You literally run a kilometer pace of 7 minutes. What happens now?’ he asked the star.

As the teaser drew to a close, Kim looked at the camera to give her thoughts on the experience and said, “I think this is what I’m missing in my training.”

“So it’s been inspiring and kind of life-changing about how I’m going to get on with my routine.”

The 10-episode series stars Ashton as he welcomes high-profile guests and celebrities to join him with Peloton instructors.

The routines focus on preparing for the TCS Marathon, which is categorized as the largest marathon in the world.

According to the official Peloton blogother special guests include “Natalie Portman, Kenny Chesney, Chris Paul and many more, all running and training on the Peloton tread.”

In the teaser caption, Robin describes the main point of the Our Future Selves series.

“Once you discover and lean into your WHY, aka what drives your bustle, your confidence and desire to show up and do the hard work every day become so much easier,” she wrote.

The instructor then shared how she is a fan of the The Kardashians star. ‘it’s true, I LOVE KIM K! if you’re anything like her and don’t consider yourself a runner, this episode is for you.”

She absolutely crushes it and flips the script on that story she told herself. if you’re willing to show up and do the work, you can do anything,” she gushed.

Robin revealed that the episode with Kim as a guest will air on September 6 on both Peloton Tread and the app.

During an interview with Additional, Ashton talked about inviting Kim as a guest on his series and weighed in on her devoted friendship.

“Kim Kardashian comes everywhere to help people,” said the No Strings Attached actor.

“She is a world-class philanthropist and a powerful businesswoman with an insane work ethic,” he added of his friend.

Ashton will run during the upcoming marathon to support his Thorn charity, which aims to “build tools to fight child sexual abuse,” the statement said. official charity website.

