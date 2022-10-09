Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck lead arrivals at JR Ridinger funeral in Miami

Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and her husband Ben Affleck led the A-list celebrities who attended the funeral service of Miami millionaire JR Ridinger in Miami, Florida, on Saturday night.

The 63-year-old socialite — who famously co-founded Market America, a multimillion-dollar marketing company, with his wife Loren — died of a pulmonary embolism aboard his yacht off the coast of Croatia in early September.

Kim, 41, looked gloomy in a semi-sheer black Balenciaga dress and dark futuristic sunglasses.

Her blond hair was tied up in a straight bun and she tucked her things into a glitzy Balenciaga handbag to match her ostentatious earrings, also from the luxury fashion house.

The founder of SKIMs arrived in a chauffeured vehicle with a bodyguard at her side. She did not appear to be joined by other members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Kim wrote a heartfelt tribute to Ridinger in response to his wife’s Instagram post published September 1.

‘Memories were what you both were best at,’ the mother-of-four’ ‘Experiences for all, a place where everyone felt so loved and special.

“The memories I will have with JR and you @lorenridinger will last a lifetime. My heart breaks for you and @amberridinger. JR will be so missed. I will always be there for you guys. I love you so much.’

Jennifer, 53, and Ben, 50, arrived hand in hand in all-black evening wear.

The On The Floor singer kept it simple in a deep black dress styled with open heels and a black leather purse with a gold hardware handle.

She was decked out in gold and diamonds and opted for an updo.

Ben – who married Jennifer in July after rekindling their romance last year – kept it classic in a black suit with a white shirt and tie.

They were also joined by Jennifer’s 13-year-old child Emme, who donned a black jacket and pants paired with Dr Marten shoes.

Alicia Keys stood out in a bright pink puffer jacket layered over a black sports bra and trouser combo.

Kim and Khloe Kardashian (center) led tributes to Ridinger. The sisters are in the picture together with Ridinger and Loren in 2010

She was joined by husband Swizz Beatz, who styled a sparkly diamond necklace with a black button placket and pants.

Market America, a multimillion-dollar marketing company co-founded by the Ridingers and sponsored a plethora of music and sporting events, confirmed his sudden death on Wednesday, with his wife Loren sharing her grief via social media.

‘I am destroyed. I’m broken to pieces. And I will never be the same,” Loren wrote on Facebook with a photo of her with her head on her husband’s shoulder.

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian (front, center) joined the Ridingers and a host of other celebs at a 2011 NYC party

The widow shared the same photo on Instagram, which received a torrent of condolences from the Ridingers’ many famous friends, including Kim and Khloe Kardashian, tennis icon Williams, Jamie Foxx, David and Victoria Beckham and others.

While initial reports speculated that Ridinger died after falling off his yacht while on vacation in Croatia, Market America and Loren confirmed he died of a sudden pulmonary embolism.

The condition, which can come on suddenly or gradually, causes arteries in the lungs to become blocked by a blood clot.

Verdict: In a Facebook post shared in September, Loren, his wife of 33, clarified his cause of death

Loren shared a photo of her wedding day on Instagram on Wednesday after his sudden death

In a statement on his passing, Market America described Ridinger as a “great visionary” who, along with his wife, led the company to success.

Those of us who have been fortunate enough to know and work with JR have lost a friend, partner and mentor, the company wrote in a statement. “JR’s leadership, passion and energy were the sources of an enterprise that empowers people to live more fulfilled lives and lives on their own terms.”

The Ridinger were active socialites who attended concert events, charity galas and invited celebrities to speak at their many Market America conferences each year.

The events led to the pair making many A-list friends, who were often invited as recurring guests at corporate seminars.

Pictured: JR Ridinger with NBA legend Scottie Pippen at the 2014 Market America World Conference

Also grieving Ridinger was Academy Award winner Jamie Fox (right) who said the Ridingers were like family

Pictured: JR Ridinger (right) celebrating Fat Joe’s 2019 ‘Family Ties’ album release party with (LR) Jonathan Cheban, DJ Khald and Swizz Beatz

Loren said she and her husband were on their first vacation in three years, accompanied by Market America COO Marc Ashley and partner Maria Checa.

“He was gone in a second. Just a moment,” Loren wrote on Facebook, recalling her husband’s sudden death.

‘I love you, baby. I love you with me all. Everything I am – comes through us. We were a force – together we can achieve anything.

“I will spend every last second of my life – keeping your dream alive – with your entire Market America family. I love you just isn’t enough. You and me forever,” she added.