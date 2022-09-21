Kim Kardashian is mocked for wearing $425 Balenciaga CREDIT CARD earrings

Kim Kardashian has been mocked for wearing $425 Balenciaga earrings that looked like credit cards hanging from her head.

The 41-year-old TV personality donned them as she arrived on set and for an appearance on Good Morning America in New York on Tuesday.

Many took to social media to poke fun at the odd accessory, with one writing on Twitter: ‘WTF is @KimKardashian wearing with her earrings? Credit card? Are contactless payments enabled?

Charge it up: Kim Kardashian has been mocked for wearing $425 Balenciaga earrings that looked like credit cards hanging from her head

‘Does she thank you for paying with her head at the payment terminal? How does it work? @GMA #GoodMorningAmerica #GMA #KardashianPay #TheKardashians’

Another said: ‘Kim ki a balenciaga credit card earring feels a little on the nose.’

Another post was merciless as it read: ‘Kim Kardashian wears hideously ugly earrings to keep people from looking at her hideously ugly hair’

Quirky: The 41-year-old TV personality donned them as she arrived on set and for an appearance on Good Morning America in New York on Tuesday

Proud: Kim certainly looked confident with her quirky accessories

On the outing itself, where she sported the eccentric earrings, the TV personality showed off her gym-honed frame in a black polo-neck top, which had a pair of gloves attached in typically whimsical fashion.

Mum-of-five Kim slipped into a pair of tiger print Balenciaga trousers and boots as she carried a black feather bag.

Kim wore her blonde hair swept back in a sleek ponytail and enhanced her flawless complexion with a layer of make-up.

The reality personality finished off her look with a pair of the aforementioned dramatic statement Balenciaga earrings and a pair of fashionable shades.

Kim was pictured arriving at the studios ahead of her morning TV appearance.

Kim’s appearance comes after it was reported that she had bought a new home in Southern California, which supermodel Cindy Crawford usually owns.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum reportedly dropped $70.4 million on an oceanfront property in Malibu in an off-market deal, according to The Dirt. It has four bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms inside over 7,000 square feet.

Fashion chic! Regardless, Kim looked incredible in a seriously chic ensemble as she arrived on set

Chic: The TV personality, 41, showed off her gym-honed frame in a black polo-neck jumper, which had a pair of gloves attached in typically quirky fashion

Chic: Kim wore her blonde hair swept back in a sleek ponytail and enhanced her flawless complexion with a layer of make-up

The new purchase is about 14 miles away from the home her ex-husband Kanye West, 45, recently bought for $57 million in the exclusive oceanfront enclave.

Kanye, who also goes by the name Ye, recently sat down and opened up about the new Alo Mind full podcast with Alo Yoga Co-Founder and CEO, Danny Harris.

During the 36-minute interview, the 45-year-old Flashing Lights singer briefly touched on her past relationship with Kim and co-parenting North, nine; The weekend, six; Chicago, four; and Salme, three.

Chic: The reality personality finished off her look with a pair of dramatic Balenciaga earrings and a pair of fashionable shades

Wow! Kim was pictured arriving at the studios ahead of her morning TV appearance

Fresh start: Kim’s appearance comes after it was reported she had bought a new Southern California home that supermodel Cindy Crawford used to own

Their divorce was filed last year in February 2021, and the artist stated that the TV personality is currently ‘basically 80 percent of the time raising these kids.’

Towards the middle of the podcast episode, Kanye started talking about better preparing for the future, stating, ‘everything happens for a reason’.

The rapper added: ‘You know you get to a point and every time you get to that point, everybody’s going to be like “Oh, it’s mental health” and everybody wants you to apologize a million times.’

‘Because everybody wants to have everybody so doped up, so controlled that you’re not even allowed to justify the things you give to your family,’ he further explained.

‘The idea of ​​taking control and opinions or anything away from the mother or father takes away someone’s meaning in life,’ emphasizing that ‘Your home is your original church’.

So even to this day, I still want to give Kim advice on things that can help, because it goes to the kids. She still, pretty much 80 percent of the time, has to raise those kids.’

Raising their kids: Kanye, who also goes by the name Ye, recently sat down and opened up about the new Alo Mind Full podcast with Alo Yoga co-founder and CEO Danny Harris

The two stars began dating years back in 2012 and tied the knot during a lavish wedding ceremony in Italy in 2014.

However, after seven years of marriage, Kim filed for divorce from the Grammy-winning singer due to ‘irreconcilable differences’. In March 2022, the Kardashians star was declared legally single.

Earlier this month, he posted furious screenshots of a text argument between him and Kim about where their kids should go to school, which he simply captioned with a popcorn emoji.

Their children currently attend a private school in Los Angeles, but Kanye apparently wanted them transferred to his own newly opened Donda Academy.

In the lyrics, Kanye raged at Kim: ‘You don’t have to say that about where the kids go to school’, before asking: ‘Why [do you] few [a] say. “Because you’re half white?”

Recent Arguments: Ye recently shared heated text messages between himself and Kim about school choices for their children

Big family: Kim and Kanye share their four children, North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3

Kim responded by sending him a message from Kris herself, who begged him to stop berating her because of how much it ‘stresses’ her at her age.

‘You don’t care much about my black children and where they go to school. They don’t want to make playboy and sex tapes,’ Kanye shot back, taking a stab at Kim’s star-making porn video and her Playboy cover. ‘Tell your Clinton friends to come get me. I’m here.’

Days later, however, Kanye returned to Instagram to reveal that he and Kim had apparently worked things out. ‘Hey guys I’m baaaaack. Sorry for taking so long to write, I just had a good meeting with Kim about the schools.’